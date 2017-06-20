Report: Allergy may end Blackhawk Marian Hossa's career

hello

Marian Hossa's career could be over, according to a report by Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.Hossa has been dealing with a "serious allergy" to his hockey equipment, according to the report, and has been taking medicine to fight the allergy. Daily Herald File Photo

Marian Hossa's career could be over, according to a report by Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Hossa has been dealing with a "serious allergy" to his hockey equipment, according to the report, and has been taking medicine to fight the allergy. According to Sportsnet, Hossa's doctors are concerned about him taking the medicine long term.

Hossa scored 26 goals last season, the 19th of his Hall of Fame career. The 38-year-old is signed for four more seasons, and an early retirement would leave the Hawks with a "recapture penalty" that would count more than $3.5 million against the salary cap for the next four years. But if the allergy situation is indeed forcing him out of hockey, he could possibly go on long-term injured reserve for the next four years, which would take his $5.275-million cap hit off the books completely.

Neither Hossa nor the Blackhawks had any comment on Tuesday night.

But a statement from either Hossa or the Hawks is expected soon, possibly as early as Wednesday.

• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For more coverage, check chicago.suntimes.com.