Rizzo leading the way for Cubs

Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo (44) celebrates with manager Joe Maddon (70) after a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, June 18, 2017.

PITTSBURGH -- Anthony Rizzo led off another game with a big hit Sunday against the Pirates, this time a double to left field.

It not only extended Rizzo's hitting streak to 12 games, matching his career high, but it also extended his run as the self-proclaimed "greatest leadoff hitter of all time."

And speaking of extended runs, don't be surprised if manager Joe Maddon sticks with Rizzo in the spot longer than expected.

"It really has worked out well to this point," said Maddon, who moved Rizzo to leadoff Tuesday in New York to shake up a stagnant lineup. "We've had actually a better flow to the offense with him hitting there."

