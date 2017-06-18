Cougars complete sweep of Timber Rattlers

Garnering their first sweep since late April, the Kane County Cougars (39-28) capped off their first half division championship with a 6-2 triumph against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (26-42). The Cougars end the first half winners of three consecutive series and seven of their last eight contests.

In this series against the Timber Rattlers, the Cougars collected 33 hits in the final two games, out-hitting the Rattlers in all three contests. The Cougars total of 39 hits in the series is the most for any three-game set this season.

In Sunday's victory, the Cougars captured another early advantage. In the fourth against righty Thomas Jankins (3-5), the Cougars picked up 4 hits and an RBI from Fernery Ozuna, the beginning of a big day for the left fielder.

Wisconsin posted their first and only lead of the game in the fifth inning on RBI from Jose Cuas and Trey York, but that gap stood for a half inning. In the home half of the fifth, the Cougars plated four runs. A brunt of the damage came on a 2-RBI double from Fernery Ozuna, as Adam Walton and Jose Queliz also collected RBI. The Cougars lead after six innings was 6-2.

Five of the Cougars runs were scored against losing right-hander Parker Berberet (0-3). In just two frames, Berberett allowed 5 runs on 7 hits with 2 strikeouts and as many walks.

With a final run of insurance, the Cougars continued to beat up the Wisconsin bullpen as Manny Jefferson bashed an RBI knock. All but two Cougars in the lineup recorded at least one hit. Ben Deluzio, Jefferson, Ozuna, and Queliz all had three hits a piece.

Hats off must also be given to Mack Lemieux (2-2) who picked up the win for the Cougars. In five innings of work, Lemieux surrendered just 5 hits on 2 runs (2 earned) with a season-high 6 strikeouts and a free pass. The save, in his return to the active roster, went to righty Emilio Vargas (1). The usual starter finished the game with four innings of no hit baseball.