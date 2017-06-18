Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 6/18/2017 10:47 PM

Boomers get another win over CornBelters

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald news services

NORMAL -- The Schaumburg Boomers completed a road-trip sweep with a 6-3 decision over the Normal CornBelters on Sunday.

Schaumburg scored in the first inning for a fifth consecutive contest, setting the tone with three early tallies. Kyle Ruchim led off with an infield single, stole second and scored on an RBI-single from the league leader in RBIs, Seth Spivey. Kenny Towns made it 2-0 with an RBI-double and an infield single from Sean Godfrey capped the scoring in the opening frame. Two more runs came across in the third to extend the lead and another infield hit from Godfrey in the fourth pushed the edge to 6-0. Normal scored three runs in the seventh against the bullpen but could pull no closer.

Gunnar Kines pitched shutout ball for the third time in his seven starts, working six blank innings to improve to 5-1 on the year. Kines leads the league in ERA. Alec Kenilvort tossed the ninth for his fourth save. Godfrey finished with 4 hits and 2 RBIs. Spivey notched his 17th multi-hit game of the year, posting a 2-for-4 showing for the top hitter in the league.

The Boomers own the top record in the league at 25-8 and have won a season best six in a row.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account