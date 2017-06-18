Bandits dominate in doubleheader against Beijing

The Bandits came out on top of both contests in a Father's Day doubleheader on Sunday against the Beijing Shougang Eagles, outscoring their opponent by a combined total of 16-1.

Led by an airtight defensive effort led by Sammy Marshall's highlight reel diving catch in center field, combined with a shutout effort, the Bandits controlled Game 1 from the first pitch. Lacey Waldrop did not allow a run in four innings of work while recording 5 strikeouts and Breanna Wonderly pitched effectively in a relief effort, tossing three scoreless frames with 3 strikeouts.

A 10-hit attack also helped, as the Bandits put runs on the board in four of the first five innings, including a four-spot in the third. Megan Blank's two-hit day with 3 RBI and 3 runs scored paced the team.

In Game 2, the Bandits drubbed the Beijing Shougang Eagles by an 8-1 final.

Again as the "road team," despite the game being played in Rosemont, the Bandits jumped on the board early when Sahvanna Jaquish shot an RBI-single up the middle to plate Emily Carosone.

Beijing responded with an unearned run of its own in the bottom half against Chicago starter Ellen Sara Roberts. However, that would be the lone blemish on Roberts' pitching line for the game. The Australian right-hander tossed four innings in the circle, allowing just 3 hits and the single unearned run to earn her first win of her NPF career.

"We did all the little things right," Marshall said. "We hit well, we played defense and we pitched well. When those three things are done better than the other team, those generate wins."