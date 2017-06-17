Cougars clinch first-half championship

hello

Claiming a first half championship for the first time since 2014, the Kane County Cougars can call themselves playoff bound after a 14-2 drubbing of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Northwestern Medicine Field.

The Cougars now have won six of their last seven games, clinching their third straight series win. The Cougars will either face Quad Cities or Cedar Rapids as the two first half Western Division playoff teams come September.

The last time the Cougars won the first half, they won the Midwest League championship.