Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 6/17/2017 11:19 PM

Cougars clinch first-half championship

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald News Services

Claiming a first half championship for the first time since 2014, the Kane County Cougars can call themselves playoff bound after a 14-2 drubbing of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Northwestern Medicine Field.

The Cougars now have won six of their last seven games, clinching their third straight series win. The Cougars will either face Quad Cities or Cedar Rapids as the two first half Western Division playoff teams come September.

The last time the Cougars won the first half, they won the Midwest League championship.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account