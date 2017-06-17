Breaking News Bar
 
Boomers win fifth straight game

Daily Herald news services

The Schaumburg Boomers set a franchise record by winning a 10th consecutive road game, claiming an 11-7 rain-shortened decision over the Normal CornBelters in just over six innings on Saturday.

Schaumburg scored in the first inning for the fourth consecutive game, taking advantage of 3 straight walks to open the contest.

Kenny Towns plated the first 2 runs with an RBI single. Normal scored a single run in the bottom of the frame before Schaumburg started to put space between themselves and the hosts.

Kyle Ruchim homered in the second and Nick Oddo drilled a three-run opposite field homer as part of a five-run third.

The Boomers scored in every inning of the game and also received solo homers from Seth Spivey and Sean Godfrey.

