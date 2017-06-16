Liguori gets complete-game win against CornBelters

NORMAL, Ill. -- The Schaumburg Boomers received a complete game from starting pitcher Lars Liguori in an 11-1 victory over the Normal CornBelters in the opener of a weekend road series.

Schaumburg scored in the first inning for the third straight game when Kyle Ruchim led off with a single, stole second, and scored on a single from Zack Weigel. The Boomers tacked on three in the fifth to begin separating. Weigel and Seth Spivey produced RBI-singles in the frame. A homer from James Keller in the sixth extended the margin to 5-0. Cosimo Cannella broke the game open with a three-run double in the seventh.

Liguori threw the second complete game of the season for the team and the first nine-inning effort in the win. Liguori threw over 120 pitches, but allowed just 1 run on 7 hits with 2 walks and 9 strikeouts in improving to 3-0 on the year. The Boomers posted 16 hits, 14 of which were singles, and added 7 walks. Everyone in the lineup reached base at least twice. The team scored nine runs with two outs. Weigel finished with 3 hits and 3 RBIs while Sean Godfrey also tallied 3 hits. Seven players notched multiple hits in the game.