Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 6/16/2017 10:51 PM

Liguori gets complete-game win against CornBelters

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald news services

NORMAL, Ill. -- The Schaumburg Boomers received a complete game from starting pitcher Lars Liguori in an 11-1 victory over the Normal CornBelters in the opener of a weekend road series.

Schaumburg scored in the first inning for the third straight game when Kyle Ruchim led off with a single, stole second, and scored on a single from Zack Weigel. The Boomers tacked on three in the fifth to begin separating. Weigel and Seth Spivey produced RBI-singles in the frame. A homer from James Keller in the sixth extended the margin to 5-0. Cosimo Cannella broke the game open with a three-run double in the seventh.

Liguori threw the second complete game of the season for the team and the first nine-inning effort in the win. Liguori threw over 120 pitches, but allowed just 1 run on 7 hits with 2 walks and 9 strikeouts in improving to 3-0 on the year. The Boomers posted 16 hits, 14 of which were singles, and added 7 walks. Everyone in the lineup reached base at least twice. The team scored nine runs with two outs. Weigel finished with 3 hits and 3 RBIs while Sean Godfrey also tallied 3 hits. Seven players notched multiple hits in the game.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account