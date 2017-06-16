Cougars close to clinching playoff spot

With their magic number to clinch a playoff spot at one game, the Kane County Cougars (37-28) helped their cause with a resounding 4-1 win over the visiting Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (26-40). The cougars now sport an impressive 6-1 record against the Timber Rattlers, with two games remaining before the end of the first half.

If the Cougars win out, they will secure a first half playoff berth for the first time since the 2014 campaign.

Facing losing right-hander Victor Diaz (0-2), the Cougars were on the board quickly in the home half of the first. All with two outs, Marcus Wilson started with a single and came home on an RBI-double for Mark Karaviotis.

After the Timber Rattlers tied the game at one a piece in the fourth, the Cougars responded with a single tally in the fifth. Taking their second lead, Manny Jefferson reached on an error at third to begin the rally. Three batters later, Ben Deluzio plugged a base hit to left-center field for a critical RBI.

Exiting with the lead, the winning right-hander Sam Lewis (1-1) deserves a round of applause. In just his second start all season, Lewis lasted five innings on just 1 hit, 1 run, and 6 strikeouts without a walk.

Leading 2-1, the Cougars took advantage of right-hander Zack Brown (2-3) from the Wisconsin bullpen. With more 2-out offense, Jefferson's 2-RBI double plated Wilson and Karaviotis who reached at the beginning of the frame. With some insurance, the Cougars led 4-1.

The lead was preserved by way of strong bullpen work. Righty Wei-Chieh Huang (1-1) managed three innings on no runs. And in the ninth, righty Tommy Eveld notched his league-leading 14th save of the campaign.