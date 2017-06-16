Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 6/16/2017 10:47 PM

Cougars close to clinching playoff spot

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald News Services

With their magic number to clinch a playoff spot at one game, the Kane County Cougars (37-28) helped their cause with a resounding 4-1 win over the visiting Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (26-40). The cougars now sport an impressive 6-1 record against the Timber Rattlers, with two games remaining before the end of the first half.

If the Cougars win out, they will secure a first half playoff berth for the first time since the 2014 campaign.

Facing losing right-hander Victor Diaz (0-2), the Cougars were on the board quickly in the home half of the first. All with two outs, Marcus Wilson started with a single and came home on an RBI-double for Mark Karaviotis.

After the Timber Rattlers tied the game at one a piece in the fourth, the Cougars responded with a single tally in the fifth. Taking their second lead, Manny Jefferson reached on an error at third to begin the rally. Three batters later, Ben Deluzio plugged a base hit to left-center field for a critical RBI.

Exiting with the lead, the winning right-hander Sam Lewis (1-1) deserves a round of applause. In just his second start all season, Lewis lasted five innings on just 1 hit, 1 run, and 6 strikeouts without a walk.

Leading 2-1, the Cougars took advantage of right-hander Zack Brown (2-3) from the Wisconsin bullpen. With more 2-out offense, Jefferson's 2-RBI double plated Wilson and Karaviotis who reached at the beginning of the frame. With some insurance, the Cougars led 4-1.

The lead was preserved by way of strong bullpen work. Righty Wei-Chieh Huang (1-1) managed three innings on no runs. And in the ninth, righty Tommy Eveld notched his league-leading 14th save of the campaign.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account