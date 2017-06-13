Former Blackhawks goalie Scott Darling shares his emotional goodbye to Chicago

Former Chicago Blackhawks goalie Scott Darling wrote a heart-stirring essay for The Players' Tribune on Tuesday that recounts his struggles with alcoholism, his journey through the minors and his triumphant return to the NHL with the Blackhawks.

Darling, who signed a four-year contract with the Carolina Hurricanes, called his time with the Blackhawks "better than my wildest dreams. The essay, titled "Goodbye, Chicago, begins with his lowest moment when his alcoholism derailed his hockey career.

Here's a link to the full essay at The Players' Tribune.