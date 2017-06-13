Breaking News Bar
 
Blackhawks
6/13/2017

Former Blackhawks goalie Scott Darling shares his emotional goodbye to Chicago

  • Former Chicago Blackhawks goalie Scott Darling hoists the Stanley Cup in 2015.

    John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald Report
sports@dailyherald.com

Former Chicago Blackhawks goalie Scott Darling wrote a heart-stirring essay for The Players' Tribune on Tuesday that recounts his struggles with alcoholism, his journey through the minors and his triumphant return to the NHL with the Blackhawks.

Darling, who signed a four-year contract with the Carolina Hurricanes, called his time with the Blackhawks "better than my wildest dreams. The essay, titled "Goodbye, Chicago, begins with his lowest moment when his alcoholism derailed his hockey career.

Here's a link to the full essay at The Players' Tribune.

