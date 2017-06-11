Imrem: Chicago Cubs' confidence fragile at the moment

Chicago Cubs' Ben Zobrist (18) celebrates with Kris Bryant, left, and Anthony Rizzo after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Chicago.

Adam West and the Chicago Cubs could converge only in the twisted mind of a sports columnist.

For those of you under 100 years old, West played the title role in the "Batman" TV series during the 1960s.

We'll get back to him in a moment.

Sunday morning, Joe Maddon addressed the issue of the Cubs' confidence level in light of their recent struggles.

"They're missing their confidence more than anything," the Cubs manager said of his young hitters, but perhaps of his entire team as well.

Trust me, I'll connect the dots from these batmen to that "Batman."

The Cubs were wavering during the 3 p.m. hour Sunday in Wrigley Field.

They came in with a four-game losing streak and in the fifth inning blew an entire 4-0 lead to the Rockies.

Whatever air was left on this muggy, 90-plus-degree day was leaking out of the ballpark … and possibly out of the Cubs, too.

Ah, but in the sixth inning Addison Russell and Kyle Schwarber hit back-to-back home runs and the Cubs held on for a 7-5 victory.

How ironic it was that two young hitters with slumping confidence injected a bit of it back into their team.

"It's all about confidence," Maddon reiterated.

So what does this have to do with Adam West, who died over the weekend at 88?

Only that I wonder whether an actor like West lost his confidence after a bad acting day during his run as Batman.

West wasn't really a superhero, you know. So if he required extra takes to finish a scene one week, he might have wondered whether he could rally the next week or the Joker would get the better of him.

I'm thinking, nah, Adam West was a pro's pro who could play over a mistake and come back as Batman at his best.

But while athletes are entertainers, they're a different breed from actors.

A Sunday earlier, the Cubs were in the process of sweeping the Cardinals and Maddon mentioned that he could see their confidence building.

During the subsequent plunge, not so much.

"Confidence is such a fragile component of human existence," Maddon said. "Especially when it comes to sports."

It must be if the Cubs, of all people, suffer self-doubts.

You might remember that the Cubs won the World Series last year. A gaggle of them were 2016 all-stars. The season as a whole should have validated them as winners.

Yet, a couple of months into this season -- with the Cubs hovering around .500 or worse -- Maddon finds himself having to monitor his players' mindsets.

Like, Jake Arrieta was unlike Jake Arrieta again Sunday. Young Cubs hitters still aren't reliable. The team as a whole is scuffling at 31-31.

"It's actually an interesting situation to be involved in," Maddon said. "They need our support."

The Cubs were on such a roll last season that they hardly ever thought they wouldn't overcome whatever obstacle was in their way.

"Whatever you did in the past," Maddon said, "it's easy to forget that (when you're caught up in what you're trying to accomplish now)."

Nobody in the ballpark, on or off the field, was a comic-book hero on this day. There was no Adam West in tights to say, "I'm Batman."

A couple of home runs saved the Cubs from a possible deeper crisis of confidence that still will have to be monitored.

By the way, that isn't twisted logic.

