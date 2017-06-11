Cougars complete electric comeback

APPLETON, Wis. -- Plating 5 runs in the ninth inning, the Kane County Cougars managed a truly amazing win over the host Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Fox Cities Stadium by a 6-4 final. Trailing 5-1 into the final inning, the Cougars swatted 5 hits on as many runs with the go-ahead knock coming from Mark Karaviotis.

After three scoreless innings, the Timber Rattlers drew first blood in the fourth. To lead off the offense, Monte Harrison sent his 10th homer of the season over the left field wall. No one was on the bases, as Wisconsin went up 1-0.

But the Cougars answered the bell immediately in the top of the fifth. Manny Jefferson roped a base hit, and Alexis Olmeda ripped a double, nearly out of the park, to the base of the wall, as Jefferson scored. It was Olmeda's first game played since June 8th.

Wisconsin took their second lead of the game in the home half of the seventh with right-hander Sam McWilliams (7-2) still on the mound. With two on the bases, Wisconsin's Trevor Morrison doubled for an RBI. Nathan Rodriguez also scored after a Cougars pitching change on a passed ball. New right-hander Ryan Burr (1-2) then surrendered an RBI two-bagger to Demi Orimoloye as the Timber Rattlers burst to a 4-1 lead.

On their last leg, the Cougars staged a rally in the ninth. Against righty Victor Diaz (0-1), Jefferson and Jose Herrera socked back-to-back hits as Illinois native Adam Walton sent in Jefferson on an RBI double. Diaz left the game with no outs and two in scoring position.

In came eventual losing right-hander Miguel Sanchez (2-2) for Wisconsin. The first batter Sanchez faced was Fernery Ozuna who plugged an RBI single to left field, as the Cougars trailed by only one run. Luis Silverio flied out, but Anfernee Grier's grounder saw Sanchez over throw the ball to second on a double play attempt, as the Cougars tied the game, 4-4.

And the offense was not done. On a seven-pitch at-bat, Karaviotis drove a pitch to right field for an RBI base hit to put the Cougars ahead. Adding to the lead, Ramon Hernandez registered a sac-fly RBI as the Cougars managed a 6-4 lead.

Perhaps even more miraculously, the Cougars shut down the Timber Rattlers in the ninth for the win. That's because both catchers---Jose Herrera and Alexis Olmeda---left the contest with injuries, putting Tommy Eveld (13) on for the save with third string backstop, Fernery Ozuna. The win today went to right-hander Kevin Ginkel (1-1) who managed a 1-2-3 eighth inning.