Softball scoreboard: Saturday, June 10, results
State tournaments
At East Side Centre, East Peoria
Class 3A
Championship
Marengo 2, East Peoria 0
Third place
Rochester 3, Nazareth Academy 0
Class 4A
Championship
Oak Park-River Forest 1, Lincoln-Way East 0
Oak Park 000 000 1 --1-3-1
L-Way East 000 000 0 --0-1-1
HR: OP: Scott.
WP: Harris; LP: Storako.
Third place
Barrington 7, Marist 6 (9 inn.)
Barrington 002 200 201 --7-15-3
Marist 401 001 000 --6-12-3
2B: Marist: Zedak 2.
WP: Meyer; LP: Zedak.
