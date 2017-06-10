Breaking News Bar
 
Softball scoreboard: Saturday, June 10, results

Softball scoreboard: Saturday, June 10, results

State tournaments

At East Side Centre, East Peoria

Class 3A

Championship

Marengo 2, East Peoria 0

Third place

Rochester 3, Nazareth Academy 0

Class 4A

Championship

Oak Park-River Forest 1, Lincoln-Way East 0

Oak Park 000 000 1 --1-3-1

L-Way East 000 000 0 --0-1-1

HR: OP: Scott.

WP: Harris; LP: Storako.

Third place

Barrington 7, Marist 6 (9 inn.)

Barrington 002 200 201 --7-15-3

Marist 401 001 000 --6-12-3

2B: Marist: Zedak 2.

WP: Meyer; LP: Zedak.

