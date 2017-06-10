*
Baseball scoreboard: Saturday, June 10, results
*
State tournaments
At Joliet Slammers Stadium
Class 3A
Championship
St. Viator 10, Marian Catholic 8
St. Viator 101 240 2 --10-16-2
Marian Cath. 000 107 0 --8-9-0
2B: StV: Ca. Kmet, Wittich.
3B: StV: DeSelm.
WP: DeSelm; LP: Bohlen.
*
Third place
Marmion 7, Champaign Central 1
Marmion 203 200 0 --7-15-1
Champaign C. 000 000 1 --1-4-2
2B: Marmion: Pierce, Burton, Taus, Flowers.
HR: Pierce.
WP: McPherson; LP: Sestak.
*
Class 4A
Championship
Crystal Lake SOuth 8, Edwardsville 3
CL South 301 040 0 --8-11-4
Edwardsville 200 010 0 --3-5-2
2B: CL South: Fuentes. Ed: Burris.
3B: CL South: Tyrell;
HR: CL South: Parquette, Tyrell. Ed: Westcott
WP: Engelking; LP: Burns.
*
Third place
St. Laurence 11, New Trier 6 (6 inn.)
*