updated: 6/10/2017 11:47 PM

Baseball scoreboard: Saturday, June 10, results

Baseball scoreboard: Saturday, June 10, results

State tournaments

At Joliet Slammers Stadium

Class 3A

Championship

St. Viator 10, Marian Catholic 8

St. Viator 101 240 2 --10-16-2

Marian Cath. 000 107 0 --8-9-0

2B: StV: Ca. Kmet, Wittich.

3B: StV: DeSelm.

WP: DeSelm; LP: Bohlen.

Third place

Marmion 7, Champaign Central 1

Marmion 203 200 0 --7-15-1

Champaign C. 000 000 1 --1-4-2

2B: Marmion: Pierce, Burton, Taus, Flowers.

HR: Pierce.

WP: McPherson; LP: Sestak.

Class 4A

Championship

Crystal Lake SOuth 8, Edwardsville 3

CL South 301 040 0 --8-11-4

Edwardsville 200 010 0 --3-5-2

2B: CL South: Fuentes. Ed: Burris.

3B: CL South: Tyrell;

HR: CL South: Parquette, Tyrell. Ed: Westcott

WP: Engelking; LP: Burns.

Third place

St. Laurence 11, New Trier 6 (6 inn.)

