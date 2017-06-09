Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 6/9/2017 9:58 PM

Boomers squeak past CornBelters

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald news services

The Schaumburg Boomers celebrated Schaumburg's German heritage with an early Oktoberfest win over the visiting Normal CornBelters by a 2-1 score.

The starting pitchers battled through the night. Normal starter Charlie Gillies spun a complete game, retiring 11 in a row on two occasions. Seth Spivey broke the first streak with his third homer and second in as many games leading off the bottom of the fifth. Conrad Wozniak worked around trouble on a couple occasions but kept the game scoreless. Normal tied the game in the eighth with a two-out against the Schaumburg bullpen, powered by a pair of walks. The contest did not stay tied for long as the Boomers won the game with an unearned run in the bottom of the inning. Nick Oddo banged a two-out double off the wall and scored the deciding run on an errant throw following a Jack Parenty single.

Wozniak worked six shutout innings, allowing just 4 hits with 2 walks and a strikeout. Since allowing three first inning runs in his debut, Wozniak has gone 16⅔ innings without surrendering a run. Alec Kenilvort picked up his second win of the year with 1⅓ innings of relief. Schaumburg finished with just 5 hits in the game, two of which came from Zack Weigel. The Boomers, winners of four in a row, have won three of those contests with five or fewer hits.

The Boomers (18-7) continue the series at 6 p.m. on Saturday night with Jimmy Buffett night and postgame fireworks.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account