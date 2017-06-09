Boomers squeak past CornBelters

The Schaumburg Boomers celebrated Schaumburg's German heritage with an early Oktoberfest win over the visiting Normal CornBelters by a 2-1 score.

The starting pitchers battled through the night. Normal starter Charlie Gillies spun a complete game, retiring 11 in a row on two occasions. Seth Spivey broke the first streak with his third homer and second in as many games leading off the bottom of the fifth. Conrad Wozniak worked around trouble on a couple occasions but kept the game scoreless. Normal tied the game in the eighth with a two-out against the Schaumburg bullpen, powered by a pair of walks. The contest did not stay tied for long as the Boomers won the game with an unearned run in the bottom of the inning. Nick Oddo banged a two-out double off the wall and scored the deciding run on an errant throw following a Jack Parenty single.

Wozniak worked six shutout innings, allowing just 4 hits with 2 walks and a strikeout. Since allowing three first inning runs in his debut, Wozniak has gone 16⅔ innings without surrendering a run. Alec Kenilvort picked up his second win of the year with 1⅓ innings of relief. Schaumburg finished with just 5 hits in the game, two of which came from Zack Weigel. The Boomers, winners of four in a row, have won three of those contests with five or fewer hits.

The Boomers (18-7) continue the series at 6 p.m. on Saturday night with Jimmy Buffett night and postgame fireworks.