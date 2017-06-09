Breaking News Bar
 
Baseball: Crystal Lake South crushes New Trier in 4A semis

  • Crystal Lake South's Brent Chubb slides safely into home.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Crystal Lake South's Noah Tyrrell rounds third base after his three run first inning home run set the tone for the game against New Trier during the IHSA Class 4A semifinal baseball game, Friday, at Silver Cross Field in Joliet.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Crystal Lake South's Noah Tyrrell, left, is mobbed by teammates after hitting a three-run first inning home run against New Trier during the Class 4A state semifinal Friday in Joliet.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Crystal Lake South's Noah Tyrrell holds his bat while being mobbed by teammates like Nick Wolski (24) after hitting a three run first inning home run against New Trier during the IHSA Class 4A semifinal baseball game, Friday, at Silver Cross Field in Joliet.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Crystal Lake South's Griffin Bright, right, is thrown out at second base by New Trier's Payton Burch, left, during the IHSA Class 4A semifinal baseball game, Friday, at Silver Cross Field in Joliet.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Crystal Lake South's Kory Olsen, left, tags out New Trier's Nate Shapiro, right, to complete a double play during the IHSA Class 4A semifinal baseball game, Friday, at Silver Cross Field in Joliet.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Crystal Lake South's Brian Fuentes watches his fly ball against New Trier during the IHSA Class 4A semifinal baseball game, Friday, at Silver Cross Field in Joliet.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Crystal Lake South center fielder Brent Chubb makes a diving catch against New Trier during the IHSA Class 4A semifinal baseball game, Friday, at Silver Cross Field in Joliet.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Crystal Lake South pitcher Kyle Lang fires to the plate against New Trier during the IHSA Class 4A semifinal baseball game, Friday, at Silver Cross Field in Joliet.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Crystal Lake South pitcher Kyle Lang fires to the plate against New Trier during the IHSA Class 4A semifinal baseball game, Friday, at Silver Cross Field in Joliet.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Crystal Lake South's Kory Olsen, right, forces out New Trier's Will McNulty (7) in the fourth inning during the IHSA Class 4A semifinal baseball game, Friday, at Silver Cross Field in Joliet.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • New Trier pitcher Sean Douaire delivers a sidearm pitch against Crystal Lake South during the IHSA Class 4A semifinal baseball game, Friday, at Silver Cross Field in Joliet.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Crystal Lake South's Steven Siavelis (14) is high fived after scoring in the three run sixth inning against New Trier during the IHSA Class 4A semifinal baseball game, Friday, at Silver Cross Field in Joliet.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Crystal Lake South pitcher Kyle Lang (12) is mobbed by teammates after his complete game 9-3 win against New Trier during the IHSA Class 4A semifinal baseball game, Friday, at Silver Cross Field in Joliet.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Crystal Lake South players celebrate a 9-3 win over New Trier during the IHSA Class 4A semifinal baseball game, Friday, at Silver Cross Field in Joliet.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Crystal Lake South's Brian Fuentes, left, slides safely into third base past New Trier's Nate Shapiro, right, during the IHSA Class 4A semifinal baseball game, Friday, at Silver Cross Field in Joliet.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

 
Jerry Fitzpatrick
 
 

The Crystal Lake South baseball team's season-long formula of dependable pitching, fluid defense and relentless offense translated to the biggest win in school history in Joliet on Friday.

Junior Noah Tyrrell blasted a 3-run, first-inning home run, junior right-hander Kyle Lang scattered 9 hits in a complete-game effort and the Gators played errorless defense behind him to defeat New Trier 9-3 in a Class 4A semifinal.

Crystal Lake South (35-5) advances to the state championship game Saturday at 5 p.m. against the winner of the second semifinal between Edwardsville (33-7) and St. Laurence (35-5). It marks the first title-game appearance for the Gators, who finished fourth in Class AA in 1993.

"We play like a family. This is special," said third baseman Brian Fuentes, who went 2-for-4.

Facing New Trier starting pitcher Patrick Jodloman (5-1) after Ryan Parquette walked and Fuentes singled, Tyrrell blasted a 1-2 fastball over the wall in left-center field to stake the Gators to a 3-0 lead.

"I didn't think it was going to be out. It's a pretty big field," Tyrrell said. "I was just trying to hit something hard so we could get an early lead because I know when we can get an early lead we can really shut them down."

The Gators made it a 4-0 cushion in the second inning when Brent Chubb sprinted from first to third on a passed ball and subsequently scored on a wild throw from New Trier's catcher. "That was a huge hustle play there," Gators coach Brian Bogda said.

CL South shortstop Kory Olsen delivered run-scoring singles in the third and fifth innings to extend the lead to 6-0.

Meanwhile, Lang kept New Trier (30-5) off balance with a good curveball to complement a well-located fastball. The 6-foot-3, 160-pound right-hander stranded a pair in the fourth inning with a strikeout.

"Nice arm slot, good mechanics and his ball moves," New Trier coach Mike Napoleon said.

Lang's defense had his back. Fuentes made a great play to end the third inning with Trevians at the corners. He tracked down a two-hopper in foul territory and made a long, accurate throw to nip No 3 hitter Kyle Donahue.

Earlier in the third inning Tyrrell knocked down a groundball at first base and threw to second base to begin a 3-6-3 double play.

"I just kept the ball low and trusted my defense," Lang said of his approach. " We played great."

The Trevians scored 3 runs in the top of the sixth on 3 doubles, the last of which was interfered with by a CL South player guarding the bullpen, which resulted in a 2-base advancement for the third run.

The Gators answered with a 3-run sixth of their own, keyed by a single from Tyrrell, who finished with 4 RBI.

Lang returned for the seventh inning and retired the Trevians in order. He coaxed a game-ending infield pop from Donahue to set off a controlled celebration.

"It's amazing," CL South senior catcher Ryan Parquette said of the opportunity to play for the state title. "We mentioned it at the beginning of the year and some of us kind of had our doubts. Then we all came around and realized that us playing together, for each other and as a family is going to get us far. And that's what's worked for us."

