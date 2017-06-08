This week's boys volleyball Top 10

Boys volleyball
Team Comment
1. Glenbard West (41-1) The three-peat is complete
2. Lake Park (39-2) Third place in state
3. Hersey (33-7) Fell to Glenbard West in quarterfinals
4. Hinsdale Central (29-11) An Elight Eight team
5. Downers North (31-7) Lost to Glenbard West in Sweet Sixteen
6. Libertyville (36-3) Couldn't get past Hersey
7. Barrington (32-7) Mid-Suburban League champion
8. West Aurora (29-8) A record-setting season
9. Neuqua Valley (27-10) Kauling, Wildcats will be good next year
10. Glenbard East (28-9) Upset by Neuqua Valley in regional