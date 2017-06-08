Softball: When it comes to pop, Fillies' Jacobsen is tops

EAST PEORIA -- Barrington's softball team has popped into this river town for the eighth time since 2004.

And one of the key reasons is the way Abbey Jacobsen pops up out of the batter's box to throw out runners and the pop she has on her bat.

The Fillies junior catcher with 46 RBI and 7 home runs has thrown out 52 percent of the runners trying to gain an extra base this season, including 14 pickoff plays at either first or second base.

"Abbey's pop time is unreal, which enables her to eliminate numerous opposing base runners," said Barrington coach Perry Peterson of his dynamic receiver who has already committed to play at Loyola University.

So it should be no surprise Jacobsen has popped up on the Daily Herald's Northwest all-area team this spring -- and with honors. She has been named the honorary captain.

It should also be no surprise that she has become one of the top catchers in the state. She has worked at it almost her entire life.

"I first tried catching in house ball (6 years old) and I liked it," she said. "And I did it part time when I started travel softball."

Then there was an unfortunate injury to her team's starting catcher which meant Jacobsen took over the duties full time.

"And I fell in love with it," she said. "I would have to say that my favorite part of the game is being a leader on the field and being involved in every pitch. I also enjoy the challenge of not allowing runners to get extra bases."

Jacobsen finished the season defensively making 278 out of 279 plays and allowed zero passed balls while receiving 3,960 pitches successfully from her three pitchers. She threw out 52 percent of all base runners attempting to steal, including 14 pickoff plays at either first or second base.

Her offensive skills are equal.

She led the Fillies in more offensive categories than any player on the team, including batting average (.481), hits, doubles, home runs, total bases (104), slugging percentage (.782) and on-base percentage (.524).

She also hit safely in 36 out of 39 games played, including a school-record 27 consecutive game hitting streak.

When she'll be hitting the books at Loyola, Jacobsen will be pursuing a degree in social work.

"I love working with others and helping them solve problems in their lives," she said. "And I knew for a long time I wanted to play in college. I am honored to have the opportunity to do so at Loyola."

She'll join her former Fillies teammate Keenan Dolezal (2014 honorary captain) on the Chicago campus.

"I am very excited to play with her for another season (2019)," Jacobsen said. "I enjoyed catching for her whenever I could for the year we played together at Barrington."

Jacobsen has loved all her years in the Barrington program.

"The best thing about playing at Barrington is that we are a family," she said. "Most of my teammates, coach Peterson and coach (Mike) Freese have been part of my softball career almost from the beginning.

"Being a Filly is an honor because I am a part of a program that carries quite a legacy in the sport of softball."

She has learned so much about the game in three years.

"But one thing in particular I learned is that softball will end one day but the people you meet on this team will always be there for you," she said

Jacobsen always wants to be there for her teammates.

"My favorite class at Barrington would have to be the P.E. Leader program," she said. "It is a gym class that teaches you how to be a leader for underclassmen. I learned a lot about myself as a leader and I am able to apply those skills to softball."

Jacobsen is inspired by watching college softball players.

"One in particular was Haylie McCleney from Alabama," she said. "She graduated last year and played center field. She was so talented and I loved watching her be a leader on that team.

"In addition to those athletes that have inspired me, I would like to thank my high school coaches along with my first travel coach Bob Sturgis, my catching coach Dan Pohlman and my hitting coach Nate Gray."

And Barrington fans are thankful to have No. 2 behind the plate.

"My favorite number has always been 2," she said. "But when I started to catch, I liked that the catcher is position No. 2 and I was also No. 2."

But everyone knows Jacobsen is No. 1 when it comes to leading the Mid-Suburban champions, both with her skills and her attitude.

"I try to encourage my team on and off the field," she said. "I do my best to lead by example with a positive attitude and a strong work ethic."

It sure has led to a lot of success for a Fillies team that won the Mid-Suburban League championship for a record 13th time.

"One of the greatest things about my team is that we enjoy each other's company," Jacobsen said. "And we like to have fun off the field. We dance and sing, a lot, and I think that our ability to do that and to be close leads us to all the success we have on the field."