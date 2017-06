Report: MLB looking at abuse allegations against Cubs' Addison Russell

Major League Baseball has said it is looking into allegations of domestic abuse against Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell, according to USA Today.

The allegations are based on social media posts by Russell's wife, Melissa, and a friend, USA Today reports.