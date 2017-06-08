Breaking News Bar
 
Monty Williams earns inaugural Craig Sager award

  • Craig Sager, who died last December, will be honored when the Sager Strong Award is given out during the NBA Awards ceremony on June 26.

Daily Herald Report
Monty Williams will be the recipient of the inaugural Sager Strong Award when the NBA Awards are handed out, Turner broadcasting officials announced Thursday.

The awards will be televised on June 26 (8 p.m. TNT), and the Sager Strong Award is honors the late Craig Sager, a legendary sideline reporter who grew up in Batavia. The award will be presented annually to an individual who has been a trailblazer while exemplifying courage, faith, compassion and grace.

Williams' career in the NBA spans over two decades, with nine seasons as a player before serving on coaching staffs with the Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans (as head coach) and the Oklahoma City Thunder. He currently is the vice president of Basketball Operations with the San Antonio Spurs. While repeatedly facing adversity, Williams has remained a beacon of compassion, loyalty, faith and family.

In 2016, Williams tragically lost his wife, Ingrid, in a car accident. Williams, father of five children (Janna, Micah, Faith, Lael and Elijah), was a pillar of strength for his family as they overcame immeasurable adversity.

"Craig Sager's amazing attitude was truly inspirational. He was a champion during his battle, fighting every day with grace and humor. I have great respect for Craig, Stacy and the Sager family so it's humbling to be the first recipient of the Sager Strong Award," said Williams. "In our case, my children and I couldn't have made it through the tough times without the grace of God and the wonderful support we received from family and friends. For all of those who prayed for us, everyone who provided us with hope, love and support, it's impossible to thank each of you enough. We are forever grateful."

Sager died last December after a long battle with acute myeloid leukemia.

