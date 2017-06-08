MLB looking at abuse allegations against Cubs' Addison Russell

Major League Baseball has said it will look into allegations of domestic abuse against Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell, according to USA Today. AP File Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Major League Baseball has said it is looking into allegations of domestic abuse against Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell.

While not characterizing the action as an investigation, MLB vice-president Patrick Courtney told Daily Herald sports writer Bruce Miles that "we are looking into the situation."

Cubs officials have not issued a statement, but could do so later today as the team prepares to host Colorado for a game tonight at Wrigley Field. According to a source cited by the Chicago Tribune, the Cubs followed MLB policy on domestic violence and contacted league officials on Thursday morning.

The allegation of abuse is based on social media posts by a person who claimed to be a friend of Russell's wife, Melissa. Russell, 23, is in his third season with the Cubs. He and Melissa have a child born last August, and Russell also has another child from a previous relationship.