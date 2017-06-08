High schools: Superior horsepower for Barrington in MSL races

hello

As the new kid on the block, Barrington High School made a splashy debut when it officially joined the Mid-Suburban League in 1977-78.

The Broncos' boys sports program immediately won the Paddock Cup, the award that is symbolic of overall varsity sports supremacy among all Mid-Suburban schools.

Barrington then waited until 1992-93 for its first Paddock Trophy, the award that recognizes varsity sports achievement in girls sports.

The varsity sports excellence has continued through the years at the District 220 school, and the two prestigious traveling trophies, now named for long-time Daily Herald editor and sports writer Bob Frisk, make just one stop for 2016-17.

Barrington is the official winner of both varsity sports awards, an impressive accomplishment the high school last achieved in 2013-14.

Making a strong charge in the spring, Barrington's boys, known as the Broncos, won the Bob Frisk Paddock Cup for the fifth straight season, 11th time and sixth in the past seven school years.

The Broncos made a strong charge in spring sports to wrap up the boys title.

Barrington's Fillies, the girls program, held off a stiff challenge from Hersey, building off a fast start in the fall sports and then holding on over the balanced Huskies in a very tight race.

There are 13 varsity sports each school year that determine Mid-Suburban champions, and each activity plays an equal role in determining the final standings. Conference champions earn 14 points, the runner-up 12, third place 11 and then down the line. There is a formula that determines varsity sports that do not have overall standings but only division finishes.

Barrington's boys averaged 11.5 points per sport, not far off their record-setting 11.65 in 2014-15.

Fremd (10.3), Prospect (9.5), Palatine (8.4), Hersey (8.1) and Buffalo Grove (7.9) rounded out the first division for the boys.

Barrington's girls averaged 10.8 points per varsity sport, edging Hersey (10.6). Prospect (9.8), Fremd (9.7), Conant (8.3) and Palatine (8.0).

Only first-division schools are published per a 1997 agreement with the MSL Board of Control.

In June of 2009 the Mid-Suburban varsity sports awards given by Paddock Publications added the name of Bob Frisk, who originated both awards and retired from the Daily Herald in 2008 after 50 years at the newspaper as an enthusiastic supporter of high school sports.

BOB FRISK PADDOCK TROPHY

Mid-Suburban League girls sports(14 is maximum per sport)

Final standings

1. Barrington 10.8

2. Hersey 10.6

3. Prospect 9.8

4. Fremd 9.7

5. Conant 8.3

6. Palatine 8.0

BOB FRISK PADDOCK CUP

Mid-Suburban League boys sports(14 is maximum per sport)

1. Barrington 11.5

2. Fremd 10.3

3. Prospect 9.5

4. Palatine 8.4

5. Hersey 8.1

6. Buffalo Grove 7.9