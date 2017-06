Chicago Blackhawks announce 2017 preseason schedule

The Chicago Blackhawks will host Detroit, Columbus and Boston for the 2017 NHL preseason. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer/file

Here is the six-game preseason NHL schedule for the Chicago Blackhawks to open the 2017-18 season:

Sept. 19: at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Sept. 21: vs. Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23: vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 25: at Boston, 6 p.m.

Sept. 28: at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 30: vs. Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Ticket and broadcast information for the preseason will be announced at a later date.