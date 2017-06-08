Breaking News Bar
 
Cubs
updated: 6/8/2017 6:12 PM

Boomers Stadium to host Cubs/Sox all-star softball game

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald Report
sports@dailyherald.com

The Larry A. Pogofsky Cubs/Sox All-Star Softball Challenge will return to Boomers Stadium this fall as Chicago baseball stars unite to help raise funds for local charities.

The contest, which will take place at 2 p.m. Sept. 23, will feature 2005 World Series champs Scott Podsednik, Freddy Garcia and Joe Crede of the White Sox, with former Cubs stars Fergie Jenkins and Carlos Zambrano on the Cubs side.

Tickets, available at boomersbaseball.com, start at $25, with VIP Tickets for $100 that include a postgame picnic and special gift.

A baseball skills clinic, hosted by the Bulls/Sox Academy, will begin at noon Sept. 23. For $75, kids will receive instruction in batting, fielding and baserunning.

Rosters are subject to change, but tentatively include former Cubs Brian McRae, Cliff Floyd, Bill Madlock, Adam Greenberg, Mike Remlinger, Roosevelt Brown, Lee Smith, Jerome Walton, Bob Howry, Todd Wellemeyer, Ray Burris and Derrick Lee, against former White Sox players Willie Harris, Carl Everett, Brian Anderson, Andruw Jones, Toby Hall, Noberto Martin, Keith Foulke, Bill Simas, Adam Russell and Mike Huff.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account