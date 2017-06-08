Boomers Stadium to host Cubs/Sox all-star softball game

The Larry A. Pogofsky Cubs/Sox All-Star Softball Challenge will return to Boomers Stadium this fall as Chicago baseball stars unite to help raise funds for local charities.

The contest, which will take place at 2 p.m. Sept. 23, will feature 2005 World Series champs Scott Podsednik, Freddy Garcia and Joe Crede of the White Sox, with former Cubs stars Fergie Jenkins and Carlos Zambrano on the Cubs side.

Tickets, available at boomersbaseball.com, start at $25, with VIP Tickets for $100 that include a postgame picnic and special gift.

A baseball skills clinic, hosted by the Bulls/Sox Academy, will begin at noon Sept. 23. For $75, kids will receive instruction in batting, fielding and baserunning.

Rosters are subject to change, but tentatively include former Cubs Brian McRae, Cliff Floyd, Bill Madlock, Adam Greenberg, Mike Remlinger, Roosevelt Brown, Lee Smith, Jerome Walton, Bob Howry, Todd Wellemeyer, Ray Burris and Derrick Lee, against former White Sox players Willie Harris, Carl Everett, Brian Anderson, Andruw Jones, Toby Hall, Noberto Martin, Keith Foulke, Bill Simas, Adam Russell and Mike Huff.