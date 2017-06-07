Amateurs tee off with pros at Rust-Oleum Championship

Amateur golfers had a chance to tee off with the professionals on a beautiful afternoon Wednesday during the Rust-Oleum Championship Pro-Am at the Ivanhoe Club in Mundelein.

"I love it out here. You get a chance to meet the pros and talk to them a little about who they are and where they come from and learn about their story," said Rust-Oleum President and COO Tom Reed, who played a round alongside pro golfer Nate Lashley. "Ivanhoe Club is a nice host for it, and they do a great job for the players and the fans."

The pro-am served as the final preliminary to the championship's main event, the four-round Web.com Tour tournament that begins Thursday and runs through Sunday.

Organizers hope to make this year's second edition of the tournament a family affair. They've even designated Saturday as family day, with a kids zone, a bounce house and free ice cream.

"This is awesome. We are having a great time right now," Vernon Hills resident Eric Swanson said after putting on the 18th hole with professional golfer Xinjun Zhang. "The pro is awesome. We are getting a little bit of advice. It is lot of fun to understand how he plays his game."

Proceeds from the tournament benefit Rust-Oleum Cares, which supports a diverse group of national nonprofit organizations, as well as numerous other local charities.

For more information and tickets, visit rustoleumchampionship.com.