Breaking News Bar
 
Sports
updated: 6/7/2017 4:54 PM

Amateurs tee off with pros at Rust-Oleum Championship

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Rust-Oleum President and COO Tom Reed putts on the 9th hole as pro golfer Nate Lashley watches Wednesday during the Rust-Oleum Championship Pro-Am at the Ivanhoe Club in Mundelein.

      Rust-Oleum President and COO Tom Reed putts on the 9th hole as pro golfer Nate Lashley watches Wednesday during the Rust-Oleum Championship Pro-Am at the Ivanhoe Club in Mundelein.
    Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer

  • Pro golfer Andrew Putnam hits over the lake on the 9th hole Wednesday during the Rust-Oleum Championship Pro-Am at the Ivanhoe Club in Mundelein.

      Pro golfer Andrew Putnam hits over the lake on the 9th hole Wednesday during the Rust-Oleum Championship Pro-Am at the Ivanhoe Club in Mundelein.
    Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer

  • Vernon Hills resident Eric Swanson putts on the 18th hole Wednesday during the Rust-Oleum Championship Pro-Am at the Ivanhoe Club in Mundelein.

      Vernon Hills resident Eric Swanson putts on the 18th hole Wednesday during the Rust-Oleum Championship Pro-Am at the Ivanhoe Club in Mundelein.
    Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer

  • Pro golfer Taylor Pendrith hits up on the 9th green Wednesday during the Rust-Oleum Championship Pro-Am at the Ivanhoe Club in Mundelein.

      Pro golfer Taylor Pendrith hits up on the 9th green Wednesday during the Rust-Oleum Championship Pro-Am at the Ivanhoe Club in Mundelein.
    Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer

  • Pro golfer Xinjun Zhang putts on the 18th hole during the Rust-Oleum Championship Pro-Am at the Ivanhoe Club in Mundelein on Wednesday.

      Pro golfer Xinjun Zhang putts on the 18th hole during the Rust-Oleum Championship Pro-Am at the Ivanhoe Club in Mundelein on Wednesday.
    Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer

  • Vernon Hills resident Eric Swanson chips on the green on the 18th hole Wednesday during the Rust-Oleum Championship Pro-Am at the Ivanhoe Club in Mundelein.

      Vernon Hills resident Eric Swanson chips on the green on the 18th hole Wednesday during the Rust-Oleum Championship Pro-Am at the Ivanhoe Club in Mundelein.
    Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer

  • Brian Villa, left, Lissa Nelson and Ken Vaillancourt, all of Seattle, and Jeff Pellatz of Portland pose for a picture in the giant Adirondack chair during the Rust-Oleum Championship Pro-Am at the Ivanhoe Club in Mundelein on Wednesday. Tournament play begins Thursday in the Web.com Tour event.

      Brian Villa, left, Lissa Nelson and Ken Vaillancourt, all of Seattle, and Jeff Pellatz of Portland pose for a picture in the giant Adirondack chair during the Rust-Oleum Championship Pro-Am at the Ivanhoe Club in Mundelein on Wednesday. Tournament play begins Thursday in the Web.com Tour event.
    Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer

 
By Gilbert R. Boucher II
gboucher@dailyherald.com

Amateur golfers had a chance to tee off with the professionals on a beautiful afternoon Wednesday during the Rust-Oleum Championship Pro-Am at the Ivanhoe Club in Mundelein.

"I love it out here. You get a chance to meet the pros and talk to them a little about who they are and where they come from and learn about their story," said Rust-Oleum President and COO Tom Reed, who played a round alongside pro golfer Nate Lashley. "Ivanhoe Club is a nice host for it, and they do a great job for the players and the fans."

The pro-am served as the final preliminary to the championship's main event, the four-round Web.com Tour tournament that begins Thursday and runs through Sunday.

Organizers hope to make this year's second edition of the tournament a family affair. They've even designated Saturday as family day, with a kids zone, a bounce house and free ice cream.

"This is awesome. We are having a great time right now," Vernon Hills resident Eric Swanson said after putting on the 18th hole with professional golfer Xinjun Zhang. "The pro is awesome. We are getting a little bit of advice. It is lot of fun to understand how he plays his game."

Proceeds from the tournament benefit Rust-Oleum Cares, which supports a diverse group of national nonprofit organizations, as well as numerous other local charities.

For more information and tickets, visit rustoleumchampionship.com.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account