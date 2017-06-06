Softball: Seniors get ready for final MSL opportunity

hello

There's one more story for senior softball players in the Mid-Suburban League to add to their high school scrapbooks.

Diplomas have been passed out and graduations are just fond memories, but MSL seniors have one final opportunity to don their softball uniforms and represent their high school in competition.

This time, however, it's really just for fun and, of course, division pride.

The 23rd edition of the Mid-Suburban League Senior All-Star Game will take center stage on Monday at 7 p.m. at Barrington High School's Fields of Dreams.

Will the MSL West or MSL East have bragging rights when the final out is made?

The annual headliner provides an opportunity for MSL senior players to share the dugout with division opponents and enjoy those final moments in the high school sports spotlight. There is no rain date for this event, which has not gone on as scheduled only two times.

The MSL All-Star Game was organized by Barrington coach Perry Peterson, with the cooperation of the league coaches. The coaches also decided to name a most valuable player each year, starting on June 13, 1993 with Carrie Hansen of Schaumburg.

The MVP award was named in the memory of Nancy Frisk, who died of cancer in 1992. Nancy was the wife of Bob Frisk, an enthusiastic supporter of high school sports who retired in December of 2008 after 50 years with the newspaper.

Prior to the all-star game Monday, a ceremony will be held at the pitcher's mound, and Frisk will present the 2016 MVP award to Sara Neuman of Conant High School. Because of a shortage of seniors, Neuman actually pitched and allowed only 5 hits for the winning MSL East in a 2-1 duel with Schaumburg's Paige Alt.

Rosters have been announced by the MSL coaches, who also will take part in the Monday showcase.

MSL West

Barrington: Carly Kordich, Rachel Krzysko, Haley Luczak.

Conant: Morgan Bihun, Sam Gadomski, Lauren Grzelak, Ally Lira, Maddy Meier, Sara-Kate Pasbrig, Carly Rossdeutcher.

Fremd: Sydney Heinrich, AnnMarie O'Sullivan, Reagan Schneider, Becca Uhrich.

Palatine: Brooke Bauer, Reggie Much.

Schaumburg: Michelle Birkholz, Taylor Budrovic, Brittney Butt, Alex Cook, Micaela Encarnacion, Kaiden Jackson, Natalie Napier, Summer Schulz.

MSL East

Buffalo Grove: Jasmine Avalos, Alyssa DePhillips, Katie Fontanetta, Grace Gran.

Elk Grove: Keeley Cronin, Christina DiMaria, Haley Itzenthaler, Jessica Kearns, Sabra Morton, Amy Pietruszynski, Hayley Rathmell, Leilani Rivera, Kylie Thomsen.

Hersey: Jackie Bednar, Sofia Cano, Maddie Flynn, Remy Gerew, Katie Wingerter.

Prospect: Eileen Donohue, Cate Meersman.

Rolling Meadows: Amanda Elkins, Elizabeth Elkins, Lydia Schultz.

Wheeling: Kaitlyn Schuetz.