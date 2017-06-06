Images: State finals action heats up in our best high school sports photos of the week

See some of the best high school sports images from the Daily Herald this week. Photographers covered state finals in soccer and also postseason softball and baseball.
Wheaton Academy's Marta Oster makes a save during penalty kicks with Lemont in Class 2A girls state soccer semifinals on Friday in Naperville.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
St. Viator teammates wait at homeplate to celebrate with Cece Kaiser after she hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning during the Class 3A sectional semifinal girls softball game between St. Viator vs. Antioch on Tuesday at Antioch High School.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
From left, Barrington's Sophia Spinell, Haley Tausend, Ashley Prell, Madi Rosen and Michayla Herr celebrate a 4-1 victory over Rockford Hononegah during the Class 3A girls soccer Barrington supersectional Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Richmond-Burton's Katie Regnier, right, is safe a third as Grayslake Central's Lexi Waigand makes the play during the Class 3A softball sectional semifinal at Antioch High School Wednesday.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Barrington's Michayla Herr gets in front of Rockford Hononegah's Brynn Jacobi for a header during the Class 3A girls soccer Barrington supersectional Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Downers Grove North's Elizabeth Hodonick, right, celebrates a shootout victory over Naperville North to capture a supersectional championship in Romeoville. At left is Emma Rotz (6).
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Naperville North's Shaina Dudas, left, battles Downers Grove North's Chole Nowka (13) during girls supersectional soccer action in Romeoville.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
St. Charles North's Cassidy Joyce and Katy Beth Kusswurm defend against New Trier's Whitney Hoban Tuesday in the supersectional soccer game at Streamwood High School.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
South Elgin outfielders, including Kevin Barry, Nate Gomez and Bryant Diel, celebrate their win against St. Charles North in the Class 3A sectional baseball game at Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg Wednesday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Buffalo Grove's Jack Vaselaney celebrates after scoring during the fourth inning of the Bison's 6-5 loss to Warren during the Class 4A Glenbrook South sectional semifinal in Glenview Wednesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Libertyville catcher Luke Plunkett tags out Mundelein runner Ryan Magee in the second inning during the boys baseball game between Mundelein and Libertyville on Thursday in the Class 4A Glenbrook South baseball sectional semifinals in Glenview. Mundelein defeated Libertyville 4-3.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Mundelein hitter Mason Schaller yells back at the dugout after he took a walk to score a run with Steven Sanchez coming to home in the second inning during the boys baseball game against Libertyville on Thursday in the Class 4A Glenbrook South baseball sectional semifinals in Glenview. Mundelein defeated Libertyville 4-3.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Barrington' starts to celebrate their win over Downers Grove North Friday in the Class 3A State Semifinal game at North Central College in Naperville.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Barrington's Sophia Spinell and Downers Grove North's Olivia Bull battle for position Friday in a Class 3A semifinal game at North Central College in Naperville.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Hinsdale Central's Owen Sarros drops one past Brother Rice's defensive of Dan Littleton in game one of the boys volleyball quarterfinals at Hoffman Estates on Friday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
St. Charles East's Delaney Devor pitches against St. Charles North in a Class 4A sectional title game at East High School in St. Charles Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Wheaton Academy's Sophia Lindquist, center, reacts after making the winning penalty kick to win 7-6 over Lemont in Class 2A girls state soccer semifinals on Friday in Naperville.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Lake Park's Nick Martinski (11) leaps for a kill as Oak Park-River Forest's Evan Bebe tries to block the ball at the net during the boys volleyball state quarterfinals at Hoffman Estates High School Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Barrington's Sydney Bowling and teammates rush to their fans after defeating New Trier in the Class 3A State Championship girls soccer game at North Central College in Naperville.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Barrington and New Trier battle into 2OT in the Class 3A State Championship girls soccer game at North Central College in Naperville.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Barrington's Sydney Bowling and New Trier's Caroline Iserloth battle for a header in the Class 3A State Championship girls soccer game at North Central College in Naperville.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Burlington Central players hoist their trophy after defeating Lemont in the Class 2A State third-place game at North Central College in Naperville.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Mundelein pitcher Zach Zentz, left, and Brendan Murphy celebrate after the final out of Class 4A Glenbrook South sectional final victory over Warren.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer