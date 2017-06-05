Bandits sign Illini pitcher Wonderly

The Chicago Bandits have signed undrafted free agent pitcher Breanna Wonderly to a 2017 contract, general manager Toni Calmeyn announced on Monday evening.

Wonderly, a right-hander from the University of Illinois, appeared in 45 games (38 starts) for the Fighting Illini as senior. Her efforts in the circle, which included a 21-16 record with a respectable 2.63 ERA, helped lead Illinois back to the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season.

"We're excited to add Brenna to our pitching staff for the 2017 season," Calmeyn said. "She's a bulldog in the circle who knows what it takes to win big games."

Wonderly, who grew up in Centerview, Missouri, was an NFCA All-Midwest Region selection in her junior and senior seasons with the Illini. As a junior, she ranked inside the Big Ten Conference's top 10 in numerous statistical categories, including innings pitched (213.2), games started (32), wins (16) and ERA (2.85).

Wonderly becomes the fifth player from Illinois to become a Bandit, joining Danielle Zymkowitz (2011-present), Allie Bauch (2016), Alex Booker (2014-15) and Lindsey Hamma (2005).

The right-hander joins a revamped Bandits pitching staff, headlined by second-year right-hander Shelby Turnier, along with Ellen Roberts, Haylie Wagner, Lacey Waldrop, Kaia Parnaby and draftee Sierra Hyland.