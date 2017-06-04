Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/4/2017 4:41 PM

White Sox lose to Detroit in 9th inning

  • Detroit Tigers' J.D. Martinez hits a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, June 4, 2017.

  • Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera pours water on himself during a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Detroit, Sunday, June 4, 2017.

  • Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson (7) celebrates after scoring against the Detroit Tigers in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, June 4, 2017.Sancya)

  • Chicago White Sox relief pitcher David Robertson throws against the Detroit Tigers in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, June 4, 2017.

DETROIT -- Justin Upton hit a game-ending, 3-run homer, and the Detroit Tigers overcame Justin Verlander's groin injury to beat the Chicago White Sox 7-4 on Sunday for a sweep of their weekend series.

Nicholas Castellanos was hit by a pitch from David Robertson (3-2) leading off the Detroit ninth. Second baseman Yunel Sanchez then misplayed a potential double-play ball and was only able to get Miguel Cabrera at first.

J.D. Martinez was intentionally walked to get to Upton, who drove a 1-2 curveball over the wall in left for his 11th homer.

Martinez also connected for the Tigers, who have won four straight and five of six to move back to .500 at 28-28. Justin Wilson (3-1) picked up the win with a scoreless inning.

