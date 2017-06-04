Cubs' Maddon trying to find spot for Almora Jr.

Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ catches a fly ball by St. Louis Cardinals' Dexter Fowler during the first inning of Sunday's game. Happ has been performing well in center field, leaving manager Joe Maddon to rethink his original plan of Albert Almora Jr. and Jon Jay spliting time in the outfield. Associated Press

If there's been an odd-man out in the Cubs' starting lineup, it's been outfielder Albert Almora Jr. He has not started a game since May 28.

Almora, a center fielder by trade, has been supplanted by rookie Ian Happ.

"I've been looking, looking, looking," manager Joe Maddon said before Sunday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. "I have an idea or two maybe coming up soon. Obviously with Ian in town, that's made it turn out differently. That's also impacted Jon Jay. That's exactly what's happened.

"Jon Jay coming off the bench is almost a problem he's created for himself, being so good off the bench. It's hard. You're looking for him in the latter part of the game just to plug him in the right spot. He's so good at that. He did it again (Saturday)."

When the season started, the plan was for Almora and veteran Jay to share time in center.

"When we designed this from the beginning of the year, it was not with the intent or the idea that Ian would be here this soon or Ian could play center field as well as he has," Maddon said. "So it's presented to us entirely different. That's what I'm trying to work through right now, and I've been looking at some stuff for this upcoming week. We'll see if we can figure it out."

Maddon added that he and team President Theo Epstein have been talking with Almora throughout the season.

"We've had open conversation with him, so he's fine," Maddon said.

Just a matter of age:

Speaking of Ian Happ, he entered the night at .222/.319/.429 after a hot start to his major-league career last month in St. Louis.

Joe Maddon was asked where Happ is at.

"Being 21, 22, that's where he's at," he replied. "He'll be fine. I saw it in spring training. I thought he was swinging and missing a lot there, and then all of a sudden, it was the sixth or seventh inning against the Angels in a game at Sloan (Park). All of a sudden, he hit a line drive to right field, and then he took off again.

"I'm eager. Basehit to left field (Saturday) down the left-field line. It was not hit that well but it was a hit. I think this guy feeds off those kinds of moments. Let's see what happens tonight. He's going to get hot again. That's just who he is. That's his DNA. I've had really good young players like that. If you're concerned about him, don't be. It's just a birth certificate situation, that's all."

Happ hit a solo homer in Sunday's third inning, and he added a 3-run shot in the fourth.