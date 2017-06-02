Breaking News Bar
 
Cubs
Cubs come back to beat Cardinals, snap skid

  • Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward hits a sacrifice fly during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Friday, June 2, 2017, in Chicago.

  • St. Louis Cardinals' Dexter Fowler hits a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 2, 2017, in Chicago.

Jason Heyward hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth inning Friday to complete a Chicago Cubs comeback for a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field. The victory snapped a six-game losing streak.

Anthony Rizzo led off the inning with a double, as his line drive went over the head of Cardinals left fielder Magnueris Sierra. Rizzo took third on a groundout by Ben Zobrist and scored on Heyward's fly to center field.

Former Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler, who received his World Series ring before the game, began the afternoon with a home run off John Lackey on a 3-2 pitch. The Cardinals took a 2-0 lead in the second on an RBI single by Magneuris Sierra.

Kris Bryant cut the lead in half in the third when he homered to left-center against Cardinals starting pitcher Lance Lynn. It was Bryant's 12th homer of the season. The Cubs tied the game in the sixth on an RBI double by Heyward.

Lackey lasted 7 innings, giving up 4 hits and 2 runs. Carl Edwards Jr. walked three batters in the top of the eighth, but Pedro Strop in and struck out Yadier Molina to leave the bases loaded.

