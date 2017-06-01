Bears WR Meredith suffers thumb injury

Chicago Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith catches a ball during an NFL football training camp at Olivet Nazarene University, Monday, Aug. 5, 2015, in Bourbonnais, Ill. Associated Press

The Chicago Bears' leading receiver last year, Cam Meredith, will miss the remainder of the team's off-season program after suffering a thumb injury during Thursday's OTA practice.

Meredith's injury was first reported by ESPN. The Bears have one more week of organized team activities and a full-team minicamp June 13-15. Meredith is expected to be ready by the start of training camp on July 26.

In his second season after signing with the Bears as an undrafted rookie out of Illinois State, Meredith led the team with 66 receptions and 888 receiving yards and tied for the team lead with 4 TD catches.

The 6-foot-3, 208-pound Meredith was a quarterback at St. Joseph High School in Westchester and began his ISU career behind center before converting to wide receiver.

On Tuesday, Bears backup quarterback Mark Sanchez suffered a knee injury that will keep him sidelined until training camp.

