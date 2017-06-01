Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/1/2017 7:48 PM

Bears WR Meredith suffers thumb injury

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Chicago Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith catches a ball during an NFL football training camp at Olivet Nazarene University, Monday, Aug. 5, 2015, in Bourbonnais, Ill.

    Chicago Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith catches a ball during an NFL football training camp at Olivet Nazarene University, Monday, Aug. 5, 2015, in Bourbonnais, Ill.
    Associated Press

 
Bob LeGere
 
 

The Chicago Bears' leading receiver last year, Cam Meredith, will miss the remainder of the team's off-season program after suffering a thumb injury during Thursday's OTA practice.

Meredith's injury was first reported by ESPN. The Bears have one more week of organized team activities and a full-team minicamp June 13-15. Meredith is expected to be ready by the start of training camp on July 26.

In his second season after signing with the Bears as an undrafted rookie out of Illinois State, Meredith led the team with 66 receptions and 888 receiving yards and tied for the team lead with 4 TD catches.

The 6-foot-3, 208-pound Meredith was a quarterback at St. Joseph High School in Westchester and began his ISU career behind center before converting to wide receiver.

On Tuesday, Bears backup quarterback Mark Sanchez suffered a knee injury that will keep him sidelined until training camp.

• Follow Bob's Bears reports on Twitter @BobLeGere.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account