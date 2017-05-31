White Sox broadcaster Harrelson to do 20 games next season, then retire

The Chicago White Sox's rebuild is not limited to the playing field.

Before Wednesday night's game against the Boston Red Sox, the White Sox announced legendary TV broadcaster Ken "Hawk" Harrelson is going to be in the booth for 20 home games next season and call it a career.

"It's going to be hard," an emotional Harrelson said while seated in the Sox's dugout. "It's been a long time. After so many strikeouts and so many fat sand wedges and over 6,000 games I called, it's about that time. It's getting there. I still love it.

"But I want to spend more time with the grandkids. They're 13 and 10 now, and they both are getting better and better in their sports, no help from me. I just watch them play. They're growing both academically and athletically. So I talked to my wife. The White Sox, this has been the greatest ride of my life, and it's been a lot of fun with these fans. I'll never forget anything that has to do with this, nothing. I'll remember it forever."

The White Sox also announced a multiyear agreement with Jason Benetti, who joined the TV broadcast team in 2016 and has called most of the home games the past two seasons.

A five-time Emmy Award winner, three-time Ford Frick Award nominee and two-time Illinois Sportscaster of the Year, Harrelson will work a 20-game home schedule during the 2018 season, mainly on Sundays.

Harrelson, 75, started broadcasting White Sox games in 1982. After taking over as Sox general manager for one season (1986), he pursued other baseball broadcasting opportunities before returning to the White Sox's booth in 1990.

He has been there ever since, and is in his second season calling mostly road games.

"Hawk has left a lasting imprint on the game of baseball across what will be an amazing career in the game," White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement. "His passion for the White Sox -- and for the game of baseball -- is apparent in every telecast he does. There have been only a handful of broadcasters who literally have rewritten the dictionary of baseball terminology and nicknames.

"He became the famous voice of White Sox baseball, coining well-known phrases like 'You Can Put It On The Board' and colorful nicknames like 'The Big Hurt' that will be part of baseball culture forever. There will never be another personality in the booth quite like Hawk Harrelson."

Check back later for much more on Harrelson's impending retirement.