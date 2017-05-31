Breaking News Bar
 
Prep Sports
updated: 5/31/2017 9:15 PM

Softball: Smigielski, Grayslake Central come up big

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Grayslake Central's Morgan Smigielski (8) is mobbed by teammates after one of her 2 homers during Class 3A sectional semifinal play against Richmond-Burton at Antioch on Wednesday.

      Grayslake Central's Morgan Smigielski (8) is mobbed by teammates after one of her 2 homers during Class 3A sectional semifinal play against Richmond-Burton at Antioch on Wednesday.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Grayslake Central's Morgan Smigielski, right, celebrates with coach Jason Schaal after one of her 2 homers during Class 3A sectional semifinal play against Richmond-Burton at Antioch on Wednesday.

      Grayslake Central's Morgan Smigielski, right, celebrates with coach Jason Schaal after one of her 2 homers during Class 3A sectional semifinal play against Richmond-Burton at Antioch on Wednesday.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Grayslake Central's Reagen Radke pumps her fist during Class 3A sectional semifinal play against Richmond-Burton at Antioch on Wednesday.

      Grayslake Central's Reagen Radke pumps her fist during Class 3A sectional semifinal play against Richmond-Burton at Antioch on Wednesday.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Grayslake Central's Reagen Radke (5) celebrates with teammates during Class 3A sectional semifinal play against Richmond-Burton at Antioch on Wednesday.

      Grayslake Central's Reagen Radke (5) celebrates with teammates during Class 3A sectional semifinal play against Richmond-Burton at Antioch on Wednesday.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Grayslake Central's Morgan Smigielski is is greeted at home by teammates after her second homer during Class 3A sectional semifinal play against Richmond-Burton at Antioch on Wednesday.

      Grayslake Central's Morgan Smigielski is is greeted at home by teammates after her second homer during Class 3A sectional semifinal play against Richmond-Burton at Antioch on Wednesday.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Grayslake Central's Elisa Koshy celebrates a catch during Class 3A sectional semifinal play against Richmond-Burton at Antioch on Wednesday.

      Grayslake Central's Elisa Koshy celebrates a catch during Class 3A sectional semifinal play against Richmond-Burton at Antioch on Wednesday.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Grayslake Central's Elisa Koshy, left, celebrates with Brooke Heraty during Class 3A sectional semifinal play against Richmond-Burton at Antioch on Wednesday.

      Grayslake Central's Elisa Koshy, left, celebrates with Brooke Heraty during Class 3A sectional semifinal play against Richmond-Burton at Antioch on Wednesday.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Grayslake Central's Elisa Koshy, left, celebrates with teammate Kristy Heerdegen during Class 3A sectional semifinal play against Richmond-Burton at Antioch on Wednesday.

      Grayslake Central's Elisa Koshy, left, celebrates with teammate Kristy Heerdegen during Class 3A sectional semifinal play against Richmond-Burton at Antioch on Wednesday.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Grayslake Central's Kaci Snyder fields an infield flyball during Class 3A sectional semifinal play against Richmond-Burton at Antioch on Wednesday.

      Grayslake Central's Kaci Snyder fields an infield flyball during Class 3A sectional semifinal play against Richmond-Burton at Antioch on Wednesday.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Richmond-Burton's Katie Regnier, right, is safe a third as Grayslake Central's Lexi Waigand makes the play during Class 3A sectional semifinal play against Richmond-Burton at Antioch on Wednesday.

      Richmond-Burton's Katie Regnier, right, is safe a third as Grayslake Central's Lexi Waigand makes the play during Class 3A sectional semifinal play against Richmond-Burton at Antioch on Wednesday.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Richmond-Burton's Katie Regnier, right, is out at home as Grayslake Central's Brooke Heraty makes the play during Class 3A sectional semifinal action at Antioch on Wednesday.

      Richmond-Burton's Katie Regnier, right, is out at home as Grayslake Central's Brooke Heraty makes the play during Class 3A sectional semifinal action at Antioch on Wednesday.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Grayslake Central's Morgan Smigielski watches her homer during Class 3A sectional semifinal play against Richmond-Burton at Antioch on Wednesday.

      Grayslake Central's Morgan Smigielski watches her homer during Class 3A sectional semifinal play against Richmond-Burton at Antioch on Wednesday.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Grayslake Central's Reagen Radke delivers during Class 3A sectional semifinal play against Richmond-Burton at Antioch on Wednesday.

      Grayslake Central's Reagen Radke delivers during Class 3A sectional semifinal play against Richmond-Burton at Antioch on Wednesday.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Grayslake Central's Grace Bradley, right, is out at second as Richmond-Burton's Abby Hayden makes the tag during Class 3A sectional semifinal play at Antioch on Wednesday.

      Grayslake Central's Grace Bradley, right, is out at second as Richmond-Burton's Abby Hayden makes the tag during Class 3A sectional semifinal play at Antioch on Wednesday.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Grayslake Central's Elisa Koshy, left, stretches as Richmond-Burton's Alexa Rodriguez is called out at first base during Class 3A sectional semifinal play at Antioch on Wednesday.

      Grayslake Central's Elisa Koshy, left, stretches as Richmond-Burton's Alexa Rodriguez is called out at first base during Class 3A sectional semifinal play at Antioch on Wednesday.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Grayslake Central's Morgan Smigielski celebrates after scoring during Class 3A sectional semifinal play against Richmond-Burton at Antioch on Wednesday.

      Grayslake Central's Morgan Smigielski celebrates after scoring during Class 3A sectional semifinal play against Richmond-Burton at Antioch on Wednesday.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

 
By Bill Pemstein
Daily Herald Correspondent

Her coach called her "a tiny little thing."

The description may be accurate in one sense, but that little thing, Morgan Smigielski, did some mighty big things Wednesday afternoon in the Class 3A sectional semifinal softball game at Antioch High School.

For one thing, she walked twice in latter part of the game. That's because the Richmond-Burton pitching staff had seen enough of the Grayslake Central second baseman.

In her first at-bat, the ball left the yard over the right-center field fence. Her second at-bat repeated the feat, only this one might have gone even further.

Smigielski's 2 solo homers set the tone, and 19-game winner Reagen Radke took it from there.

This game went only six innings as the Rams won by the 10-run rule. The Rams (26-11) cruised 11-1 and head back to Antioch at 4:30 p.m. Friday to meet St. Viator for the sectional title.

"I know I'm one of the small kids,'' Smigielski noted. "But I put in a lot of hard work in the off-season."

Smigielski's homers were her second and third of the spring.

"I've been hitting doubles this years,'' she said. "I think I have 13, 14 doubles. They find the alleys."

This contest was close early. Richmond-Burton scored an unearned run in the second to tie it at 1-1. Smigielski's second dinger put her club up for good in the third. First baseman Elisa Koshy supplied an RBI double and Radke shut the door from there.

Radke struck out 10 and walked none in a complete-game effort.

"My screwball was working," Radke said. "It both rises and jumps. I'm an inside and outside pitcher. This team is insanely good this spring. We couldn't ask for better teammates."

The fourth inning settled it as Central put up a 7-spot.

Yes, the Rams got help from some wild pitches. There was also an RBI double from Nicole Buerger, along with one of shortstop Kaci Snyder's 3 singles. Central hitters were also patient on this day, settling for 11 walks.

Radke allowed only 2 hits, both to designated player Racheal Hayden. As one of the few seniors on the Richmond-Burton team, Hayden also finished up the mound in her final game.

The Rams worked 3 walks and had four base-runners in the fifth but were unable to tally. In the meantime, Radke was breezing on the mound.

"I'm really proud of this team," said Grayslake Central coach Jason Schaal. "Reagen was getting her ground-outs. And last year, Morgan hit more homers but she's getting more doubles this year."

Snyder singled in the sixth and the Rams scored the run they needed to end the game early.

So now it's get ready for St. Viator.

"I will get on the phone and learn about St. Viator," Schaal said.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account