Kane County Cougars offense breaks out in 3-2 win over Bees

Wrapping up another one-run victory, the Kane County Cougars (29-22) stayed atop the Western Division standings with an exciting afternoon triumph, 3-2 the final, against the Burlington Bees (20-30). The Cougars have clinched their first series win since May 21st and now even the season series with Burlington at three wins per club.

After scoring first for the second straight game, the Cougars retorted with a single tally of their own in the bottom of the third. After a walk was issued by righty Joe Gatto (2-5) to Adam Walton, an error at third base put two on, extending the frame. The defensive miscue set up an RBI single from Marcus Wilson, his team-leading 28th RBI of 2017.

In a tie game, with winning right-hander Sam McWilliams (6-2) on the bump, the Cougars gave him the needed run support with another run in the fourth. Ramon Hernadnez set the table with a single, and advanced to third on two grounders. Gatto then flailed a wild pitch past his catcher Mario Sanjur as Hernandez came home.

In this low-scoring affair, the Cougars were happy to have another sterling starting pitching performance from McWilliams. The right-hander logged a quality outing on six innings, six hits, one run (one earned), with three walks and two punch outs.

In McWilliams' final inning of work, the Cougars gave him two more runs of offense to take a 4-1 lead. Raking three straight hits, Mark Karaviotis and Hernandez reached as Jose Herrera provided the two-RBI single. Herrera has five total hits in the series with four RBI.

With the Cougars leading 4-1 into the ninth, things got interesting with right-hander Tommy Eveld (10) on the mound. Eveld, who notched the save, allowed a leadoff base hit to Mario Sanjur before an error at third allowed two runners in scoring position. With a two out, two RBI knock, Brennon Lund collected his fourth hit to get the Bees within a run. With the go-ahead run at the plate, Eveld struck out Brennan Morgan to polish off the Cougars third straight win.

The Cougars look for a series sweep Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. On the mound for the Cougars, left-hander Mack Lemieux (0-1, 7.00 ERA) takes on the Bees' righty Erik Manoah (1-3, 3.92 ERA).