Bears sign fullback Burton, waive House

The Bears have added free-agent fullback Michael Burton to the 90-man roster and waived tight end Franko House.

Burton played in 31 games with seven starts in the past two seasons with the Detroit Lions but was waived May 30. In the 6-foot, 247-pound 2015 Burton had 6 receptions for 39 yards and 1 touchdown, 4 carries for 2 yards and contributed on special teams. He was drafted by the Lions in the fifth round (168th overall) in 2015 out of Rutgers, where he began as a walk-on.

The Bears usually don't use a fullback in their offense, and the only other fullback on the roster is undrafted rookie Freddie Stevenson.

House was signed by the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Ball State earlier this month, although he did not play college football, opting for basketball, where he averaged 10.6 points and 5.7 rebounds in four seasons.

