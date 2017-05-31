*
Baseball scoreboard: Wednesday, May 31, results
*
Class 4A sectional semifinals
Lane sectional (at Kerry Wood Cubs Field)
Fenwick 7, Maine West 3
Maine West 021 000 0 --3-5-0
Fenwick 003 004 x --7-6-1
HR: MW: Roscoe.
WP: Stein; LP: Gonzalez.
*
Glenbrook South sectional
Warren 6, Buffalo Grove 5
Warren 302 001 0 --6- 9-3
Buffalo Grove 110 210 0 --5-10-1
2B: War: Archbold, Perez, Schmitt; BG: Komatani, Rule.
WP: Kocen; LP: Constertina.
*
Lake Park sectional (at Boomers Stadium)
South Elgin 1, St. Charles North 0
South Elgin 000 100 0 -1-5-0
St. Charles North 000 000 0 -0-6-1
2B: SE -- Keaty; WP: Gomez; LP: Muir.
*
Willowbrook 5, Conant 1
Conant 001 000 0 --1-3-2
Willowbrook 300 002 x --5-7-2
2B: Con: Sykes. Wbk: Kelso.
WP: Michaelson; LP: Sykes.
*
at Oswego
Plainfield North 3, Yorkville 0
*
Neuqua Valley 12, Plainfield East 2
Plainfield East 200 000 0 --2-3-4
Neuqua Valley 400 233 X --12-14-2
2B: NV: Gargano, Rigoni 2, Wheeler. 3B: NV: Nelson, Tesmond. HR: NV: Gargano. WP: Kulak.
*
Class 3A
Lake View (at Kerry Wood Cubs Field)
st. viator 8, carmel 3
Carmel 200 010 0 --3- 7-4
St. Viator 040 301 x --8-12-0
2B: Car: Ehren; StV: Co.Kmet.
HR: Car: Pietschmann; StV: Co.Kmet.
WP: Co. Kmet; LP: Dir.
*
GRAYSLAKE CENTRAL 10, LAKES 3
Grayslake Central 010 045 0 --10-9-0
Lakes 020 100 0 --3-9-1
2B: GC: Troehler; Lks: Khan.
WP: Moe; LP: Glassey.
*
McHenry sectional
At Peterson Park
Huntley 7, McHenry 2
Huntley 511 000 0 -7-8-1
McHenry 011 000 0 -2-7-3
2B: H -- Heinrich, Konie, Rodriguez; HR: M -- Kaminski; WP: Reed; LP: Morris; SV: Morgan.
*
CL South 13, DeKalb 2 (6 inn.)
CL South 102 604 -13-11-2
DeKalb 110 000 -2-3-8
2B: CLS -- Wolski, Tyrrell; HR: CLS -- Skwarek, Wolski; D -- Nelson; WP: Engleking; LP: Wheeler.
*
Class 3A Sycamore sectional
Burlington Central 9, Sterling 5
Burlington Central 030 301 2 -9-11-2
Sterling 200 102 0 -5-6-0
2B: BC -- Schutta, McKermitt, Termini;HR: BC -- Noeske 2, Schutta, Milas; WP: Van Buren (5-2) LP: William (6-3).
*
Marmion 10, Rockford Lutheran 6
Lutheran 002 220 0 -6-9-2
Marmion 030 322 x -10-11-4
2B: L -- Brigham, Morgan; M -- McPherson; HR: M -- Stanke; WP: Brummel; LP: Morgan.
*
Class 3A Benet sectional semifinals
Benet 6, Glenbard South 5
Glenbard South 021 000 2 --5-8-2
Benet 020 202 X --6-7-0
2B: GS: Paprota. B: Jones 2. HR: GS: Paprota. B: Jones. WP: Zygadto LP: Moran.
*
Nazareth 11, Montini 7
Montini 003 013 0 --7-9-3
Nazareth 003 503 X --11-8-3
2B: M: Hynes, Luka, Nelson, Steiner. N: Turgeon. WP: Roach LP: Luka.