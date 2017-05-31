Breaking News Bar
 
Baseball scoreboard: Wednesday, May 31, results

Class 4A sectional semifinals

Lane sectional (at Kerry Wood Cubs Field)

Fenwick 7, Maine West 3

Maine West 021 000 0 --3-5-0

Fenwick 003 004 x --7-6-1

HR: MW: Roscoe.

WP: Stein; LP: Gonzalez.

Glenbrook South sectional

Warren 6, Buffalo Grove 5

Warren 302 001 0 --6- 9-3

Buffalo Grove 110 210 0 --5-10-1

2B: War: Archbold, Perez, Schmitt; BG: Komatani, Rule.

WP: Kocen; LP: Constertina.

Lake Park sectional (at Boomers Stadium)

South Elgin 1, St. Charles North 0

South Elgin 000 100 0 -1-5-0

St. Charles North 000 000 0 -0-6-1

2B: SE -- Keaty; WP: Gomez; LP: Muir.

Willowbrook 5, Conant 1

Conant 001 000 0 --1-3-2

Willowbrook 300 002 x --5-7-2

2B: Con: Sykes. Wbk: Kelso.

WP: Michaelson; LP: Sykes.

at Oswego

Plainfield North 3, Yorkville 0

Neuqua Valley 12, Plainfield East 2

Plainfield East 200 000 0 --2-3-4

Neuqua Valley 400 233 X --12-14-2

2B: NV: Gargano, Rigoni 2, Wheeler. 3B: NV: Nelson, Tesmond. HR: NV: Gargano. WP: Kulak.

Class 3A

Lake View (at Kerry Wood Cubs Field)

st. viator 8, carmel 3

Carmel 200 010 0 --3- 7-4

St. Viator 040 301 x --8-12-0

2B: Car: Ehren; StV: Co.Kmet.

HR: Car: Pietschmann; StV: Co.Kmet.

WP: Co. Kmet; LP: Dir.

GRAYSLAKE CENTRAL 10, LAKES 3

Grayslake Central 010 045 0 --10-9-0

Lakes 020 100 0 --3-9-1

2B: GC: Troehler; Lks: Khan.

WP: Moe; LP: Glassey.

McHenry sectional

At Peterson Park

Huntley 7, McHenry 2

Huntley 511 000 0 -7-8-1

McHenry 011 000 0 -2-7-3

2B: H -- Heinrich, Konie, Rodriguez; HR: M -- Kaminski; WP: Reed; LP: Morris; SV: Morgan.

CL South 13, DeKalb 2 (6 inn.)

CL South 102 604 -13-11-2

DeKalb 110 000 -2-3-8

2B: CLS -- Wolski, Tyrrell; HR: CLS -- Skwarek, Wolski; D -- Nelson; WP: Engleking; LP: Wheeler.

Class 3A Sycamore sectional

Burlington Central 9, Sterling 5

Burlington Central 030 301 2 -9-11-2

Sterling 200 102 0 -5-6-0

2B: BC -- Schutta, McKermitt, Termini;HR: BC -- Noeske 2, Schutta, Milas; WP: Van Buren (5-2) LP: William (6-3).

Marmion 10, Rockford Lutheran 6

Lutheran 002 220 0 -6-9-2

Marmion 030 322 x -10-11-4

2B: L -- Brigham, Morgan; M -- McPherson; HR: M -- Stanke; WP: Brummel; LP: Morgan.

Class 3A Benet sectional semifinals

Benet 6, Glenbard South 5

Glenbard South 021 000 2 --5-8-2

Benet 020 202 X --6-7-0

2B: GS: Paprota. B: Jones 2. HR: GS: Paprota. B: Jones. WP: Zygadto LP: Moran.

Nazareth 11, Montini 7

Montini 003 013 0 --7-9-3

Nazareth 003 503 X --11-8-3

2B: M: Hynes, Luka, Nelson, Steiner. N: Turgeon. WP: Roach LP: Luka.

