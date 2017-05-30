Softball: Huntley earns 1st sectional final trip

hello

On Tuesday the Huntley softball team was able to let out a huge sigh of relief as it got over what had become a monumental hump the past several years.

After five previous trips to the sectionals had ended in 1-run losses the host Red Raiders finally won their first sectional game with a 4-2 win over McHenry in the semifinals of the Class 4A Huntley sectional.

The Red Raiders (29-6) will take on the winner of Wednesday's game between Barrington and Belvidere North in Saturday's 11 a.m. final.

Rylie Porretto went 2 for 3 with 2 RBI and a pair of runs scored to fuel the Huntley offense Tuesday.

Tiffany Giese went the distance in the circle for the win.

"This is so awesome," Porretto said. "It's something that has never been done and it's just great to be a part of it. It's a memory I'll have forever."

Porretto delivered a clutch 2-run, 2-out double in the fifth inning that put the Red Raiders up 4-0 and eventually proved to be the difference in the game.

"I was just looking for a pitch to drive," Porretto said. "We needed a cushion and I was going to do anything I could to get those runs in."

Porretto's 2-run double was set up by a pair of slap hits by Kendra Mitchell and Giese.

Huntley scored its first 2 runs in the first inning on just one hit, a single by Porretto. The Red Raiders benefited from a pair of walks and 2 wild pitches.

"We did a great job of manufacturing runs," Huntley coach Mark Petryniec said. "We knew with the windy conditions it would come down to the little things. In the fifth inning we set the table with our slap hitters and then got the big hit from Rylie."

Giese had a no-hitter through 4 innings before running into trouble in the fifth and sixth inning. She surrendered a run in both innings but also stranded a pair of runners in both.

"I just had to stay focused," Giese said. "They are a good hitting team and I just couldn't get rattled when they got hits."

Giese retired the side in order in the seventh to close out the win.

"It was super exciting to get that final out," Giese said. "It's awesome to finally get this sectional win and keep playing."

Petryniec had full faith in his ace.

"She is battled tested," Petryniec said. "It's been our M.O. all season to overcome adversity. We have been trying to prepare them all season for these situations and not panic with runners on base."