Images: Sweet moments in our best high school sports photos of the week

See some of the best high school sports images from the Daily Herald this week. Photographers covered state finals in boys track and more.
Neuqua Valley's Isaiah Robinson celebrates his team's victory in the Class 3A 3,200-meter relay during the boys state track and field finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
St. Charles East's Kaitlyn Dziubinski, left, and Geneva's Madd Rapach-Lagowski get tangled up during the Class 3A girls soccer sectional semifinal at Hoffman Estates High School Tuesday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Barrington's Haley Tausend tries to get the ball in the net but Lake Zurich goalie Madison Hart makes a save during Tuesday's soccer game in Gurnee.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
The Hersey Huskies, lead by Justin Hong (4), celebrate their boys volleyball regional championship victory over Warren Wednesday night in Gurnee.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Warren's Mihajlo Gomez (10) is joined at the net by Hersey's Joe Nugent during Wednesday's boys volleyball regional championship at Warren in Gurnee.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Burlington Central's Zoey Kollhoff, left, and Marian Central's Addison Fortin pursue the ball during girls sectional soccer semifinal action at Hampshire High School Wednesday night. Burlington Central won 2-0.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Burlington Central's Anna McMahon leaps into the arms of Megan Majewski, left, as teammate Elizabeth Gousios joins in after Majewski scored in the second half against Marian Central during girls sectional soccer semifinal action at Hampshire High School Wednesday night. Burlington Central won 2-0.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Neuqua Valley's James Kulak makes an offering as he no-hit Metea Valley during the Class 4A Neuqua Valley baseball regional semifinal on May 24, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Metea Valley's Carter Wardell reaches for the ball as Neuqua Valley's James Gargano slides safely into second during the Class 4A Neuqua Valley baseball regional semifinal on May 24, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Palatine's Max Myszka is tagged out by Grayslake North's Danny Yates as he runs to third in the boys varsity baseball playoff game at Buffalo Grove.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Grayslake North's Sebastian Sancen and teammate Nick Lovitsch field a pop-up hit by Palatine's Josh Stitt.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Dundee-Crown pitcher Sydney Ruggles reacts to a called third strike to end the game against Hampshire Thursday in the Class 4A regional softball game in Hampshire.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Vera Iyer of Conant reaches for a shot while losing in the first round to Jacob Edelchik of Highland Park in first-day match of Boys State Tennis at Buffalo Grove High School.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Kevin Li of Wheaton North serving against Bryce McClanahan of Glenbrook South in their second round match during first-day action of Boys State Tennis at Buffalo Grove High School.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Bryce McClanahan of Glenbrook South won over Kyle Burton of Jacobs in a first-day match of Boys State Tennis at Buffalo Grove High School.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Demitra Del Fiacco, left and Suzy Maloney, right, of IC Catholic Prep, react to a goal by Quincy Notre Dame in Class 1A girls state soccer semifinals in Naperville on Friday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Aurora Central Catholic's McKimmon Engelhardt heads for the finish line in the Class 2A 300-meter intermediate hurdles during the boys state track and field preliminaries at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Neuqua Valley's Alexander Kiefer competes in the Class 3A pole vault during the boys state track and field preliminaries at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Batavia anchor Michael Stanley celebrates his team's victory in heat four of the Class 3A 800-meter relay at the boys state track and field preliminaries at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Neuqua Valley's Isaiah Robinson holds the baton high as he crosses the finish line with his team's win in the Class 3A 3,200 meter relay during the boys state track and field finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Kaneland's Danny Walker clears the bar in Class 2A pole vault during the boys state track and field finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Hoffman Estates' Declan Rustay wins the Class 3A 200-meter dash during the boys state track and field finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Libertyville's softball team hoists their hardware after a win over Stevenson High School at Stevenson on Saturday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Libertyville's Franny Quenan celebrates their victory after making a double play for the last out as Libertyville won over Stevenson.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer