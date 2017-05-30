Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 5/30/2017 1:52 PM

Illinois men's golf team advances to NCAA Final Four

Len Ziehm
 
 

Illinois advanced to the Final Four of the NCAA Division I golf tournament on Tuesday at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove.

The Illini, seeded third after the 72 holes of stroke play competition concluded on Monday, eliminated No. 6 Southern California by winning the first three matches.

Edoardo Lipparelli, Giovanni Tadiotto and Nick Hardy captured their matches, which ended the necessity of Michael Feagles and Dylan Meyer completing their matches.

The Illini will play No. 2 seed Oklahoma in the Tuesday afternoon semifinals with a berth in Wednesday afternoon's title match on the line. Oklahoma survived a quarterfinal against Baylor.

Top-seeded Vanderbilt and defending champion and fifth-seeded Oregon also won their quarterfinal matches. They also will square off Tuesday afternoon to determine the other participant in Wednesday's championship match. Vanderbilt eliminated Nevada-Las Vegas and Oregon ousted Okahoma State in the other morning quarterfinals.

