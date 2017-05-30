Boys volleyball: Two-time defending champion Glenbard West going back to state

hello

Glenbard West has pretty much had its way with just about every opponent on the other side of the volleyball net, that is with the exception of practices over the last three springs.

The Hilltoppers -- in search of a third straight state championship -- knocked off Downers Grove North 25-14, 25-16 Tuesday night to claim the Oswego sectional crown and advance to the state finals for a fourth straight year. Coach Christine Giunta-Mayer, whose team is 38-1 this season, thinks her players are in a great place right now but credits her reserves' strong play in practice with playing a major role in the program's success.

"Our juniors are not getting the credit they deserve. Our juniors in practice push us so hard, they're part of the reason why we're doing what we're doing," the Glenbard West coach said. "The look that they're giving us and what they do … they beat us every day. They try to beat us like it's every other team we see."

Giunta-Mayer said the second team took a "game" from the starters in Monday's practice and has done a great job preparing the program to square off against solid teams this postseason.

The Trojans -- now the Hilltoppers' 100th victim over their last 101 matches -- brought a 31-7 record into the sectional final but couldn't match the defending champs' strong overall game. Right side hitter Cam Lilly was dominant again with a match-high 13 kills, but it was another solid effort on defense that helped power Glenbard West.

"Our block has been really solid, but earlier in the season if the ball got through the block our defense was not super strong," said senior outside hitter Johnny Winkler, who had 5 kills and 7 digs against the Trojans. "But that's big a big focus point … our blocks remain good and then our second line defense has been really good. Right now I think we're in a pretty good groove so we've just got to keep that going offensively and defensively. It's all clicking right now."

Downers Grove North coach Mark Wasik said part of what makes the Hilltoppers so good is that they limit their mistakes and can also recover well after rare miscues.

"Errors are the name of the game and they don't make a lot," Wasik said. "They continue to force the issue. When they do make an error they're done, you know for a series of points. Unfortunately when we made an error we kind of hung on it and one error became two. That's what makes Glenbard West a state-caliber team."

Having a star setter in Sean Farmer and an outside force like Lilly also helps. A 6-foot-9 middle like J.T. Ardell is yet another weapon.

"This is awesome. This is what we've been working for all year," said Ardell, a junior making his second trip to state. "Blocking has definitely been a big focus for us. It helps out when Matt (Scruggs) and Johnny and Cam, they all come in, give a good block, then we get a good dig and it's awesome."

Libero Zac Norvid paced the defense with 11 digs for the Hilltoppers, who will take on Hersey in the state quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Friday at Hoffman Estates High School.

Michael Price and Owen Wahlgren each had 6 kills to lead the Trojans on Tuesday.