Cougars beat Kernels in comeback fashion, split series

In front of 5,577 fans on Memorial Day, the Kane County Cougars (27-22) claimed victory in comeback fashion, 3-2, over the visiting, first place Cedar Rapids Kernels (29-22). Trailing 2-1 in the home half of the eighth, Jose Herrera tied the game with an RBI-double, before the go-ahead RBI-single from Manny Jefferson. The Cougars salvaged a split in the four game series, now sitting just one game back from first in the Western Division.

In a pitcher's duel, the Cougars and Kernels were scoreless for the first five and a half innings played. On the mound for the Cougars, righty Jon Duplantier (5-0) posted another tremendous outing. He finished with six innings on just 1 hit with 6 strikeouts and 1 walk. Duplantier retired the last 15 batters he faced and left in line for the win.

On the other side, it was also a great outing for righty Clark Beeker (5-2) who factored in the no-decision. Beeker went for six innings on 5 hits and 1 run with 5 strikeouts and 1 walk. It was Beeker's third straight quality start against the Cougars this season.

The Cougars were able to get to Beeker once in the sixth inning to take a 1-0 lead. It started with a 1-out poke down the right field line by Mark Karaviotis. After his single, Ramon Hernandez hit an RBI-triple to deep right-center field.

The Cougars then went to the bullpen with righty Tyler Mark (2-1) who claimed the eventual win. After a scoreless seventh, Mark gave up a pair of runs to the Kernels in the eighth. With two in scoring position, Caleb Hamilton knocked a single to left-center field to give the Kernels the late advantage.

But the Cougars grabbed the lead right back with a 2-run eighth inning. All with two outs against righty Patrick McGuff (0-1), Herrera doubled to deep right-center, driving in Karaviotis who started with a single. With the game tied, the go-ahead knock came from Jefferson whose line drive single scored Herrera. McGuff suffered the loss.

In the ninth, right-hander Ryan Burr (3) notched the save, setting down the Kernels 1-2-3.