Sox's Abreu happy to extend helping hand to fellow Cuban Robert

Jose Abreu is one of the many Chicago White Sox veterans that has been mentioned in ongoing trade rumors.

But the deeper the Sox get into their rebuild, the more it's looking like Abreu stays put.

Not only is the 30-year-old first baseman on track for his fourth straight season with 100 or more RBI, Abreu has already become a mentor to top prospect Yoan Moncada and is taking a similar role with Luis Robert, who officially signed with the White Sox on Saturday.

Abreu, Moncada and Robert are from Cuba and they all played in Serie Nacional, the country's top-level league.

Abreu and Moncada were teammates for Cienfuegos in 2012-13, and Moncada and Robert were teammates in 2014.

Abreu is 30 years old, while Moncada just turned 22 and Robert is 19. The age difference gives Abreu big brother status, which he is happy to embrace.

"I'm excited to have that opportunity," Abreu said through interpreter Billy Russo on Sunday. "That's something that I like to do. I like to advise the guys like I am doing right now with Moncada. I'm just waiting for that opportunity to happen with (Robert)."

Abreu got his first crack at showing Robert the ropes on Saturday, taking the touted center fielder on a tour of Guaranteed Rate Field before catching his ceremonial first pitch.

"I was very excited to have him here, and I'm very happy right now because he's signing with the team," Abreu said. "He's a very good player. I just told him that he has to keep working hard and keep doing the things to get here as soon as he can. He's a nice guy."

Since he hasn't played in a competitive game for almost a year, Robert is going to debut with the White Sox's Dominican Summer League team. It remains to be seen if the 6-foot-2, 210-pounder finishes the season at low Class A Kannapolis or high A Winston-Salem.

Robert figures to spend the next 2-3 years in the White Sox's minor-league system, which Abreu thinks is the proper path.

"It's not an easy thing to do to come here straight to play in the majors because this is a very high level and a tough one to play," Abreu said. "I think the best thing for him is the decision to have some games in the minors and let him develop there. He's had a long time without playing baseball.

"Baseball in Cuba is good, but it's not as good as baseball here in the U.S. and you have to adjust. I think that process for him is going to be perfect in the minors."

White Sox manager Rick Renteria is all for having veterans helping out young prospects.

"I think that the perspective, maybe they can enlighten some younger players in terms of what they have gone through in their lives," Renteria said. "We've talked about how it is to be in the big leagues, it's a surreal existence. It's beyond compare to anything you might imagine.

"The notoriety, the money, the adulation that comes with all those things might begin to cloud you a little bit. You might also at times feel a little entitled to certain things. I think the reality is we have a responsibility and the players over time start to understand it and they know they have a responsibility to their profession and their organization and to the fans. I think sometimes you get some bumps and bruises along the way. They kind of learn that."

Abreu is under contract with the White Sox through the 2019 season, so he'd need an extension if he hopes to one day play with Moncada and Robert.

"We are thinking just about this year, just to help this team to win this year," Abreu said. "And what's in the future is going to be in the future. Of course, I would like to be a White Sox forever. But that's something that I can't control right now.

"All I can control right now is just to play for this team during this season and try to do my best. But I would love to be a White Sox forever."