Boomers extend win streak to 4

The Schaumburg Boomers saw a three-run lead evaporate in the late innings but were able to walk off with a fourth consecutive win, sweeping the defending Frontier League champion Evansville Otters with a 7-6 victory on Sunday night.

Sean Godfrey played the hero, scoring Kyle Ruchim with the winning run in the bottom of the ninth on a bases loaded Baltimore chop single. Evansville jumped on starter Conrad Wozniak for three first inning runs, the only three allowed by the Texan, who was signed on Sunday morning. David Harris put the Boomers on the board in the bottom of the first with an RBI single. Schaumburg scored three times in the second to move ahead. Ruchim delivered an RBI-single and Jack Parenty tallied a 2-run single.

The lead swelled to 6-3 in the fifth when Parenty singled home Ruchim, who tripled to lead off the frame. Kenny Towns added an RBI-single in the inning. Evansville scored a run in the eighth and two in the ninth to tie the game before the heroics, which were set up by infield singles from Ruchim and Parenty and an intentional walk.

Wozniak worked 5⅓ innings in his debut, walking 3 and striking out 3. Jake Joyce picked up the win in relief. Schaumburg finished with 13 hits. Ruchim and Parenty each posted four at the top of the lineup. Ruchim scored 4 times while Parenty drove home 3 and stole a base. James Keller also finished with a pair of hits.

The win streak is the longest of the season for the Boomers (11-4), who have been in first place all season.