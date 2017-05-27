Breaking News Bar
 
Prep Sports
updated: 5/27/2017 4:42 PM

Baseball: Matijevic's walk off lifts Burlington Central over Kaneland

By Allen Oshinski
Daily Herald Correspondent

Nick Matijevic knew he was getting a fastball, and when he did, he didn't miss it.

His line shot to left field in the bottom of the seventh gave Burlington Central a 4-3, walk off win against Kaneland and the title in their own Class 3A baseball regional Saturday.

Knights' reliever Angel Acevedo walked David Lauber and Josh Noeska to start the seventh but then retired Ryan Knowlton and Zach Schutta. Rockets' coach Kyle Nelson sent Matijevic up to pinch-hit for pitcher Joshua Rodriguez. Matijevic quickly fell behind 0-2 before driving an Acevedo fastball into left.

"I saw three fastballs and fouled them all off," said Matijevic. "The pitcher was looking (at the catcher) and I saw him shake off (the sign), and I knew he was going to throw another fastball. That's all I was looking for."

The win sends the Rockets (27-9) into sectional play at Sycamore on Wednesday where they will meet Sterling at 4 p.m.

It's Central's first regional title since 2013.

The Rockets fell behind 3-1 after giving up 3 runs in the third inning, but slowly chipped away against a pair of Knights' pitchers.

Noeska drove in a run in the bottom of the third, his second RBI of the day, and Knowlton walked with the bases loaded in the fifth to tie it.

Nelson's direction to Matijevic wasn't too complicated.

"Just take a regular at-bat," Nelson said. "I have confidence in his ability and when he gets two strikes he's got a good approach. I'm just proud of the way he battled in that at-bat. It's easy when you get down two strikes to just let it get away from you, especially because the pitcher was throwing great, but with two strikes he got the barrel on the ball and hit it hard."

Kaneland (20-14) had a couple of opportunities to break the game open, but couldn't take advantage. In the sixth, Rob Dudzinski and Preston Havis singled leading off. Josh Pollastrini bunted them over, but Noeska was able to get out of it.

Noeska started on the mound for the Rockets and lasted 6 ⅓ innings before giving way to Rodriguez, who picked up the win.

Noeska was solid except for the third. Kaneland starter Jack Marshall singled in a run. Josh Norman added a run-scoring double and scored himself on Dudzinski's single up the middle.

"Unfortunately, somebody had to lose that one," said Kaneland coach Brian Aversa. "I give (Matijevic) credit at the end for putting the ball in play and making something happen. They just did a little bit more than we did."

Marshall and Acevedo combined for 12 strikeouts, but allowed 8 hits and he 4 runs, 1 of which was unearned.

