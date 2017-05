Updated Fox Valley postseason schedule for Saturday

hello

May Madness

Friday's weather again caused alterations to the postseason schedule in baseball and softball around the Fox Valley area. Here's how Saturday's schedule looks, weather and dry fields permitting.

BaseballClass 4A St. Charles North regional

St. Charles North vs. Glenbard North, 10 a.m. (Championship)

Class 4A Addison Trail regional

South Elgin vs. Geneva, 10 a.m. (Championship)

Class 4A Hononegah regional

Huntley vs. Harlem, 4:30 p.m. (Championship)

Class 4A Hampshire regional

DeKalb vs. Hampshire, 12 p.m. (Championship)

Class 4A Cary-Grove regional

CL South vs. Grant, 2 p.m. (Championship)

Class 3A ACC regional

Aurora Central Catholic vs. Marmion semifinal, 11 a.m., followed by that winner playing Sycamore for the title at 2 p.m.

Class 3A Burlington Central regional

Burlington Central vs. Kaneland, 11 a.m. (Championship)

Class 1A Harvest Christian sectional

At Judson University, Elgin

Aurora Christian vs. Somonauk, 11 a.m. (Championship)

SoftballClass 4A Hampshire regional

Barrington vs. Dundee-Crown, 11 a.m. (Championship)

Class 4A DeKalb regional

Huntley vs. Jacobs, 2 p.m. (Championship)

Class 4A St. Charles North regional

St. Charles North vs. Fremd, 11 a.m. (Championship)

Class 4A Elk Grove regional

Bartlett vs. Elk Grove, 11 a.m. (Championship)

Class 4A Lake Park regional

Lake Park vs. Schaumburg suspended semifinal, 12 p.m.; Winner plays St. Charles East for championship at 11 a.m. Monday

Class 4A Conant regional

Conant vs. South Elgin, 11 a.m. (Championship)

Class 4A Yorkville regional

Geneva vs. Yorkville, 11 a.m. (Championship)

Class 4A West Aurora regional

West Aurora vs. Oswego East, 11 a.m. (Championship)

Class 3A Belvidere regional

Burlington Central vs. Belvidere, 11 a.m. (Championship)

Class 3A Kaneland regional

Kaneland vs. Rosary, 11 a.m. (Championship)

Girls soccerClass 2A Hampshire sectional

Burlington Central vs. Sycamore, 1 p.m. (Championship)