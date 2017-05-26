Softball: Schaumburg, Lake Park suspended to Saturday

hello

The Schaumburg and Lake Park softball's teams will resume their regional semifinal in Roselle on Saturday at noon.

The No. 9 seeded Saxons (13-15) and No. 8 Lancers (16-16) were tied at 2-2 on Friday with Lake Park batting in the bottom of the third inning when rain suspended play of the game which began at 2:50 p.m.

Lake Park leadoff batter Jessica Gaseor is on third base with no outs and Abby Rodriguez is batting.

The Lancers scored twice in the first inning on back-to-back RBI doubles by Rodriguez and Courtney Worcester with no outs.

The Saxons put their 2 runs on the board in the top of the third inning.

A sacrifice fly to left by senior pitcher Michelle Birkholz scored freshman shortstop Talia Torosian leadoff walk.

Junior first baseman Cate Poplar then reached on an infield error to score senior center fielder Kaiden Jackson, who had singled after the walk to Torosian.

The winner of the game will face top-seeded St. Charles East for the championship on Monday with a time to be determined.

• Saturday's Conant regional championship game between the host Cougars and South Elgin has been switched to a 10 a.m. start from the originally scheduled time of 11 a.m.