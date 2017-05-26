Breaking News Bar
 
Prep Sports
updated: 5/26/2017 9:02 PM

Softball: Schaumburg, Lake Park suspended to Saturday

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
John Leusch
 
 

The Schaumburg and Lake Park softball's teams will resume their regional semifinal in Roselle on Saturday at noon.

The No. 9 seeded Saxons (13-15) and No. 8 Lancers (16-16) were tied at 2-2 on Friday with Lake Park batting in the bottom of the third inning when rain suspended play of the game which began at 2:50 p.m.

Lake Park leadoff batter Jessica Gaseor is on third base with no outs and Abby Rodriguez is batting.

The Lancers scored twice in the first inning on back-to-back RBI doubles by Rodriguez and Courtney Worcester with no outs.

The Saxons put their 2 runs on the board in the top of the third inning.

A sacrifice fly to left by senior pitcher Michelle Birkholz scored freshman shortstop Talia Torosian leadoff walk.

Junior first baseman Cate Poplar then reached on an infield error to score senior center fielder Kaiden Jackson, who had singled after the walk to Torosian.

The winner of the game will face top-seeded St. Charles East for the championship on Monday with a time to be determined.

• Saturday's Conant regional championship game between the host Cougars and South Elgin has been switched to a 10 a.m. start from the originally scheduled time of 11 a.m.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account