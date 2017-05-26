Breaking News Bar
 
Prep Sports
updated: 5/26/2017 11:41 PM

Girls soccer: ICCP enjoys experience despite result

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Demitra Del Fiacco, left and Suzy Maloney, right, of IC Catholic Prep, react to a goal by Quincy Notre Dame in Class 1A girls state soccer semifinals in Naperville on Friday.

      Demitra Del Fiacco, left and Suzy Maloney, right, of IC Catholic Prep, react to a goal by Quincy Notre Dame in Class 1A girls state soccer semifinals in Naperville on Friday.
    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • IC Catholic Prep's Annie Guinan, left and Olivia Hurt, right, battle Erin Barnes, center, of Quincy Notre Dame in Class 1A girls state soccer semifinals in Naperville on Friday.

      IC Catholic Prep's Annie Guinan, left and Olivia Hurt, right, battle Erin Barnes, center, of Quincy Notre Dame in Class 1A girls state soccer semifinals in Naperville on Friday.
    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • Bella Leslie of IC Catholic Prep, left in action with Lucy Stella of Quincy Notre Dame in Class 1A girls state soccer semifinals in Naperville on Friday.

      Bella Leslie of IC Catholic Prep, left in action with Lucy Stella of Quincy Notre Dame in Class 1A girls state soccer semifinals in Naperville on Friday.
    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • IC Catholic Prep's Olivia Hurt takes control of the ball from Erin Barnes of Quincy Notre Dame in Class 1A girls state soccer semifinals in Naperville on Friday.

      IC Catholic Prep's Olivia Hurt takes control of the ball from Erin Barnes of Quincy Notre Dame in Class 1A girls state soccer semifinals in Naperville on Friday.
    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • IC Catholic Prep's Sophie Zanoni, left, fights for the ball withTaylor Keck of Quincy Notre Dame in Class 1A girls state soccer semifinals in Naperville on Friday.

      IC Catholic Prep's Sophie Zanoni, left, fights for the ball withTaylor Keck of Quincy Notre Dame in Class 1A girls state soccer semifinals in Naperville on Friday.
    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • IC Catholic Prep's Olivia Hurt, right and Maddie Dickerman of Quincy Notre Dame, left, look for control of the ball in Class 1A girls state soccer semifinals in Naperville on Friday.

      IC Catholic Prep's Olivia Hurt, right and Maddie Dickerman of Quincy Notre Dame, left, look for control of the ball in Class 1A girls state soccer semifinals in Naperville on Friday.
    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

 
Orrin Schwarz
 
 

Regrets? No way, not a chance.

IC Catholic Prep's girls soccer players knew exactly what they were up against in Friday night's Class 1A semifinal.

"We're not going to think too much about this game. We're not going to allow one little loss to outshine and entire great season," Knights senior Tessa Langan said.

The Knights couldn't have been prouder of reaching the state semifinals for the first time, even if the result was a 9-0 loss to downstate powerhouse Quincy Notre Dame (23-1-1).

"It's a huge deal for us. Coming into the game, honestly we were happy either way," Langan added.

Unlike the Knights (21-6), Notre Dame is loaded with players who play year-round between high school and club ball.

"I bet they could do well in (Class 2A) and 3A with all the athletes they have out on the field," IC Catholic coach Tom Schergen said. "The 3A teams we saw, they would probably beat those 3A teams. There's no weaknesses there."

The Knights were hanging tough in the first half, trailing just 1-0 until a late flurry just before the break gave the Raiders a comfortable 4-0 halftime lead.

"We ran out of gas for sure," Schergen said. "Fifteen minutes, (down) 1-0 we think we're in pretty good shape, we're right where we want to be. When you give up three goals like that, that's deflating. And I think you saw that as our girls came out in the second half. They couldn't pick that gear up like they had in the beginning of the game. It turned ugly after that."

Fortunately, Schergen and his coaches had talked to the Knights about the game being more about enjoying the experience because of their formidable foe.

"Just making it here for our senior year," defender Tess Reardon said, "it's just kind of been an ode to all the hard work we've put in. It's sort of rewarding to just be here."

The Knights take on Johnsburg (14-6) at 3 p.m. Saturday in the third-place game.

"There are so few teams that have the opportunity to know when their last game is and say, OK, we're going to end this on a win, it's just giving us the extra motivation to where we're so lucky to be in this position, we have to take advantage of it. End it on a high note," Reardon said.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account