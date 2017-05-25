Softball: Fremd gains 20th win; Prospect edged in 9 innings

Junior Jess Mazur belted a 3-run walk off homer in the bottom of the fifth inning as Fremd's softball team blanked No. 14 Glenbard West 12-0 in Thursday's semifinals of the Class 4A St. Charles North regional.

The No. 3-seeded Vikings gave their first-year coach Josh Teschner win No. 20 and advanced to Saturday's championship game against No. 5 St. Charles North at 11 a.m.

Mazur's towering home run capped off a 4-for-4 performance in which she also doubled with 2 singles.

Junior Hannah Ban fired a 2-hitter with 4 strikeouts in the five-inning contest that lifted Fremd's record to 20-7.

Other multiple hitters for the Vikings were Reagan Schneider (2-for-4, 1 run), Nikki Kehoe (2-for-2, RBI) and Anna Freveletti (2-for-2, 1 run).

Anne Marie O'Sullivan contributed a double in the Vikings' 9-run fifth inning. Becca Uhrich also took part in the Vikings' 12-hit attack with a single along with 2 runs and 2 RBI.

Bartlett 6, Prospect 5: No. 6 Bartlett scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to edge No. 12 Prospect (13-15) in the semifinal of the Class 4A Elk Grove regional.

Alyssa Cacini (3-for-5) and Lauren Caldrone each belted home runs while other multiple hitter for the Knights were Alex Kanter (2-for-5, 2 doubles), Colleen Palczynski (2-for-5), Eileen Donohue (2-for-5) and Jackie Orel (3-for-5, double). Knights freshman pitcher Claire Doherty struck out nine.

"I am so proud of this team and the fight they showed today," said Knight first-year coach Krystina Leazer, who was coaching at her alma mater, where she was a standout pitcher. "Claire (Doherty) pitched her best game of the season today. I couldn't ask for anything more. Bartlett ultimately came through and deserves credit for putting together some timely hits."

Lake Zurich 10, Buffalo Grove 2: No. 6 Lake Zurich moved into Saturday's championship of the Class 4A Zion-Benton regional to face No. 3 Palatine by defeating the No. 11 Bison (14-18).

Leading the BG offense were Jasmine Avalos (2-for-4, double), Grace Gran (double, 1 run), Katie Fontanetta 1-for-3, 3 RBI), Katelyn O'Rourke (1-for-3) and Bailey Williams (1-for-1).

Senior Alyssa DePhillips (2 strikeouts) and Megan Fontanetta (1 strikeout) each pitched three innings for BG.