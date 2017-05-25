Maddon knows MLB sellers will have an eye on elite prospects

The Cubs have made no secret that they are going to be buyers when the trade market thaws and other teams around MLB have taken note.

With the Cubs' system rich with both elite prospects and major league-ready talent, it's no surprise that many of manager Joe Maddon's players have come up in trade rumors, especially when it comes to young players like Ian Happ, Kyle Schwarber and Javier Baez.

"A lot of times when people are mentioned in a trade, sometimes if it's perceived that they aren't doing well people want to push them to the front of the line, then all of a sudden, they start doing well and they go to the back of the line," Maddon said.

"I just think the nature of our team with young guys, you're going to hear that. If you're going to attempt to get pitching, you're going to hear the typical names mentioned."

Davis stepping into leadership role:

After David Ross' retirement and Dexter Fowler departing to St. Louis via free agency, the team needed new leaders to emerge and several have done just that including closer Wade Davis, whose example hasn't gone unnoticed by his manager.

"He's a really good mentor to the other guys," Maddon said. "They'll walk into the video room and he'll be sitting there with a reliever or a catcher. There's a lot of respect. Coming from an organization like the Rays with really good pitching help, regarding coaching. He was raised properly and he's passing that along."

Schwarber still struggling:

Kyle Schwarber's struggles at the plate continued Thursday as he went 0 for 4 with four strikeouts. He enters Friday's series against the Dodgers hitting .181 this season. His 55 strikeouts ranks first on the team and third in the National League. The Dodgers will have two left-handers Alex Wood (5-0, 1.88 ERA) and Clayton Kershaw (7-2, 2.01 ERA) on the mound against the Cubs and with Schwarber's recent struggles, he will likely sit against two of the best southpaws in the NL.

Home cookin':

The Cubs probably aren't thrilled to leave the friendly confines of Wrigley Field after finishing the homestand with a 7-2 record. The team started the season going 5-5 in their first ten home games, but have flipped the script in May. The Cubs' offense has returned to form, hitting 21 home runs and averaging just over six runs a game over the last ten home games.